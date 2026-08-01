RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
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There used to be an architectecture firm at Hyde twixt Union and Green, Russian hill...

They always were closed on September elevenths...

Later it become something else, but now last I saw that space is for rent

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