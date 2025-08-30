Tomorrow! Episode 4 LIVE Broadcast | 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom — NIST's Collapse Initiation Theory and Computer Modeling — a Potemkin Village! Watch Trailer Now!
A Deep Dive into NIST's Unprecedented Theory of Thermal Expansion Induced "by Fire"
In this fourth episode of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom, we present a thorough examination of NIST's flawed World Trade Center Building 7 collapse initiation theory and explore the numerous problems with their computer modeling of this building's collapse.
Watch the 3-minute trailer now!
We then introduce and compare the more advanced, accurate 2019, 4-year finite element analysis computer modeling study from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, taking a deep dive into the work of its civil engineering department chair, forensic structural engineering professor, Leroy Hulsey.
Watch the Episode 4 trailer on Vimeo:
The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry will be broadcasting the full Episode 4 LIVE on 911C2C, LCfor911, RichardGage911 and on X.
Date: Sunday 8/31/25
Time: 4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern
9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom relies upon your support to complete the post-production of the last 8 episodes in the series. We are on a roll and we need you now!
For more info about “9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom,” and to watch Episodes 1 through 3, please visit the 911C2C website.
Richard, you're tireless pursuit of truth and enlightenment of others is very much appreciated. God bless you and your work. But please be vigilant. When the powerful monsters behind the curtain feel too threatened they do like what they are doing to Reimer Fuellmich now or worse.
*Mr Gage, it goes without saying that I, many others and even those who were behind these pre-planned 'events' admire your unrelenting quest for truth which of course will never be revealed in our lifetimes, if at all.
*To maintain the Rules Based International Order and prolong the United States of America's UNIPOLAR domination in both a globalised and financialised new world, these 'Shock and Awe' events which took place during several Military Exercises were deemed to be VITAL.
*A Standard Operating Procedure pure distraction and useless 9/11 Official Enquiry which finally took place 416 days later revealed of course nothing as it was designed to do.
*As you know, the 9/11 Official Enquiry findings were written up BEFORE the enquiry began; it was a publicity stunt and farce, just like the Warren Commission after the Mafia assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
*We're simply NOT ALLOWED to know the truth!
*Now, I feel it's important for you and others to turn their attention to an event that took place before the 3 towers were deliberately collapsed, the United States Navy Ship situated east of Washington that fired 2 missiles at the Pentagon. One missile failed, but the other reached its target and penetrated the Pentagon's outer wall to reach the Office of Naval Intelligence where an investigation team was hot on the trail of the missing 2.3 TRILLION DOLLARS which was publicly announced by Donald Rumsfeld on the 10th september 2001.
*The missile firing was reported by a french geopolitical expert, Thierry Meyssan, whose research discovered that a russian satellite had filmed the 2 missiles being fired.
*Vladimir Putin called George W. Bush to inform him of what the satellite had seen, but he was under the custody and control of the (COG) or Continuity of Government people who most probably played an integral part of the 9/11 'Catalysing Event!'
*Contact Thierry Meyssan to obtain further information at his website here in France :
Réseau Voltaire : www.voltairenet.org
*I'm sure he'd be more than happy to assist you in discovering more about the 9/11 saga.
CY🏴🇫🇷