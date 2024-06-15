LIVE STREAMED - "Gaza: The Astounding Parallels with 9/11" - Here at the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, SD - Watch this morning on Twitter/X: Sat June 15 at 9:45am Pacific, 10:45am Mountain, 12:45pm Eastern

Is it possible that, if we look deeper into the October 7th incursion by Hamas into Israel — deeper than just the initial fear-porn talking points of the mainstream media and government leaders in its wake — we might find a number of tags indicating that things are, once again, not what they seem?

Yes, and we owe a huge debt of gratitude to 9/11 Researcher Kevin Ryan for the initial research on The Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza and presented at the IC911 seminar “Genocide & Empire”.

The Red Pill Expo has always been our favorite speaking venue

Let’s look deeper into the patterns and see what we can learn. It has been well-established that the “attacks” of 9/11 were “synthetic terror” — a false flag operation. What are the parallels between the events of 9/11 and the Hamas attacks along the Gaza border? Are there elements of the classic Hegelian Dialectic strategy — Problem/Reaction/Solution?

How does the war trigger system work? What are the Parallels between 9/11 & Gaza? We found several and we'll be reviewing them with you at the Red Pill expo. Here's our outline:

A. They Create the Original PROBLEM

Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory



Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations



Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies



Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives



Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure



Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response



Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks



Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attacks

B. They Manage the Public REACTION

Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors



Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization



Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy



Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted

C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION

Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation



Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab



Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals



Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership



Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy



Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries



Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media



Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government



Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old

