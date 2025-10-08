By the International Center for 9/11 Justice and RichardGage911

There will soon be a dedicated website serving as an archive of the conference. In the meantime, every talk can be viewed in the livestream videos from each day of this historic gathering.

Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 brought together many incredible speakers for three unforgettable days of personal testimony and compelling evidence.

Soon, a dedicated website — TurningtheTide911.org — will serve as an archive of the conference. Each talk will be available as a stand-alone video published on Redacted’s Rumble channel and embedded on the new site. This resource will ensure that the voices and insights shared in Washington, D.C., on September 10th, 11th, and 12th, 2025, will reach people everywhere for years to come.

In the meantime, you don’t have to wait. Every presentation can already be viewed in the livestream videos from each day of the conference.

Below, you’ll find a complete guide to all 40 talks and discussions spanning a wide range of topics — from truly groundbreaking scientific findings to moving personal testimonies to urgent calls for accountability.

Day 1: Cutting-Edge Evidence

Day 2: Reflection and Action

Day 3: Pentagon Discussion

A huge round of thanks to all who gave and sacrificed so much personal time and energy to ensure that this very special 24th 9/11 anniversary in Washington DC would be the most successful event in the history of the 9/11 Truth Movement!

