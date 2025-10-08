Three Days, Three Dozen Talks: Your guide to every moment of Turning the Tide 2025
The 9/11 Truth Movement Took Over Washington DC September 10-12
By the International Center for 9/11 Justice and RichardGage911
There will soon be a dedicated website serving as an archive of the conference. In the meantime, every talk can be viewed in the livestream videos from each day of this historic gathering.
Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 brought together many incredible speakers for three unforgettable days of personal testimony and compelling evidence.
Soon, a dedicated website — TurningtheTide911.org — will serve as an archive of the conference. Each talk will be available as a stand-alone video published on Redacted's Rumble channel and embedded on the new site. This resource will ensure that the voices and insights shared in Washington, D.C., on September 10th, 11th, and 12th, 2025, will reach people everywhere for years to come.
In the meantime, you don’t have to wait. Every presentation can already be viewed in the livestream videos from each day of the conference.
Below, you’ll find a complete guide to all 40 talks and discussions spanning a wide range of topics — from truly groundbreaking scientific findings to moving personal testimonies to urgent calls for accountability.
Day 1: Cutting-Edge Evidence
Madhava Setty, MD, “How Do We Turn the Tide?” (Full transcript)
Richard Gage, AIA, “New Evidence: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11”
Dr. Niels Harrit, “The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers” (presentation paused seven minutes in)
US Senator Ron Johnson, “Will Legitimate Questions Ever Be Answered?”
Dr. Niels Harrit, (*continuation of) “The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Tower
Ted Walter, “Earthshaking Revelations: Toward Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions”
Jonathan Cole, PE, “Premiere of the documentary ‘Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Judy Wood’s DEW Hypothesis’”
Dr. Piers Robinson, “Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Simulator Data Concerning the Control of UA175 and AA77”
Dr. Aaron Good, “The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American ‘Deep State’”
Sandra and Gene Laratonda, “Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol”
Day 2: Reflection and Action
Christopher Gioia, former Chief and Commission of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District
Matt Campbell, brother of Geoff Campbell, “Justice for Geoff: The Battle to Reopen His Inquest”
Bill Brinnier, best friend of 9/11 Victim Frank De Martini, “What Searching for the Truth of 9/11 Means to Me”
Erik Lawyer, “Firefighters Call for a New 9/11 Investigation”
Elizabeth Murray, “The Day the World Was Deceived: A CIA Insider’s 9/11 Story”
Former US Congressman Curt Weldon, “BOX ALARM 9/11 — The Awakening”
Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer, “The Unanswered Questions of the 9/11 Attack: The Unexplained and Unexplored Facts”
Former US Congressman Curt Weldon introduces former US Congressmen Dennis Kucinich and Dana Rohrabacher
Former US Congressman Dennis Kucinich commends Curt Weldon and introduces former US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher
Former US Congressman Dennis Kucinich, “Reflections on the 24th Anniversary of 9/11 — From Twin Towers to Shock and Awe: Investigating U.S.–Israel Collusion and the Road to War”
Day 3: Pentagon Discussion
Dr. Piers Robinson, “Consensus and Dissensus Within the 9/11 Truth Community”
Attorney Mick Harrison, “Investigating the 9/11 Pentagon Incident: A Roadmap for Using FOIA and Subpoenas”
Xander Arena, “Deconstructing the Alleged Pentagon Flight Path Based on Video Analysis and Energy Calculations”
Craig McKee, “Staging the scene: Evidence for the north-of-Citgo flight path and the faking of a 757 crash at the Pentagon”
Barbara Honegger, “Evidence the Plane Destroyed at the Pentagon Was Not Flight 77”
David Chandler, “Evidence that American Airlines Flight 77 Struck the Pentagon”
Roundtable Discussion Session 1 with Xander Arena, Craig McKee, Barbara Honegger, Dr. Niels Harrit, David Chandler, Wayne Coste, PE. (Moderators: Dr. Piers Robinson, Sandra Laratonda, Professor Richard Ellefritz)
A huge round of thanks to all who gave and sacrificed so much personal time and energy to ensure that this very special 24th 9/11 anniversary in Washington DC would be the most successful event in the history of the 9/11 Truth Movement!
