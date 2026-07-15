The official trailer for The Responders has arrived, offering a powerful first look at one of the most anticipated events of Turning the Tide 2026.

New York area Frm. Fire Chief and Commissioner Christopher Gioia stars in the film and demands a new 9/11 Investigation.

This new feature-length documentary gives voice to the firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and other first responders who witnessed explosions at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Many of them have spent years — and in some cases decades — struggling to make sense of what they experienced and waiting to find the courage and the opportunity to share their stories with the world.

Watch The Responders on the big screen Friday, September 11, at its theatrical premiere in New York City, followed by a special live Q&A with the filmmakers and several firsthand witnesses to the explosive WTC events of September 11th. It promises to be one of the defining moments of this historic 25th 9/11 anniversary gathering.

Watch the trailer today, share it widely with your friends and family, and help us build momentum for a film that deserves to reach audiences far beyond the 9/11 Truth community.

Most importantly, if you’re planning to attend Turning the Tide 2026, don’t wait to buy your tickets!

Get Your Tickets!

We’ve extended the Early-Bird deadline through July 31, giving you one final opportunity to save $25 on a Full Conference Pass. After July 31, ticket prices increase, so now is time to reserve your place!

Turning the Tide 2026 will bring together Roger Waters, Jimmy Dore, Bret Weinstein, Dennis Kucinich, and leading voices in the 9/11 Truth movement for four unforgettable days marking the 25th anniversary of September 11th. Seeing The Responders with this community — and taking part in the discussion that follows — will be an experience unlike any other.

More than 2 dozen speakers to be announced - including Dennis Kucinich - coming out for 9/11 Truth! Join us in New York City for this landmark event. We can’t wait to see you there.

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