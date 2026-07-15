RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Loretta's avatar
Loretta
Jul 15

It's way past time for this. Glad, but later is better than never.

Thank you.

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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
Jul 15

See you there. Just trying to figure out if I can scrape together enough $$ to get on the VIP list.

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