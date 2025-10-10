Civil Engineer Jon Cole, of the popular “PhysicsAndReason” YouTube channel, has done it yet again. Following the 4.7 million views of his documentary The Great Thermate Debate several years ago, Cole now gives us great insight into the complete failure of NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) to explain the unexpected and catastrophic collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers — the very job that Congress tasked them to do.

In this clear and cogent documentary Cole reveals the 4 stages of the North Tower’s Collapse which destroys each of the numerous hypotheses laid out by FEMA, NIST and others, in the years following the NYC events on 9/11:

Stage 1: The Invisible Roof (0 to 3 seconds) Here, the upper section of the building above the floors impacted by the planes, which NIST relies on to crush the much larger stronger lower building section, is instead seen in downward motion falling at near free-fall acceleration — and simultaneously telescoping in on itself and being destroyed in the first few seconds of the collapse. Stage 2: The Lateral Destruction (3 to 14 seconds) This stage reveals the outward motion of the tower’s structure with the ejection of 4-ton structural steel column sections at 75 mph laterally, landing up to 600 feet in every direction, such that this mass is not even available to crush the building below.

Stage 3: The Standing Core (14 to 27 seconds) In this stage the few remaining core columns stand for about 14 seconds after the rest of the tower has hit the ground, disproving the “Crush-down / Crush-up” theory of Zdenek Bazant — which nevertheless remained as the key theoretical basis for NIST’s final theory, the “Column Failure theory.” The massive upper section, or the “pile driver,” should have crushed all the core columns beneath it. Jon Cole single handedly shreds not only the NIST theory but all those that preceded it, one by one, and in the process reveals for us, again and again, why NIST is forced to acknowledge, “We are unable to provide a full explanation of the total collapse.”

Stage 4: The Falling Core (27 to 30 seconds) The “spire,” as it has been termed, drifts laterally and then descends at free-fall acceleration. It didn’t turn to dust. You can see it descending, frame by frame, in the video, through the smoke left behind by the explosive destruction process.



We were treated by Zdenek Bazant to a mathematically obfuscated peer-reviewed paper (submitted just 2 days after 9/11/01, that took engineers 10 years to decode) in which he diagrammed the “Crush-down / Crush-up” collapse process like this:

However, everyone can see from the videos and photographs above that something entirely different is happening, in which engineer Jon Cole diagrams much more accurately in 4 stages like this:

So Jon Cole clearly demonstrates in “The Last 30 seconds” that NIST has sold us a $20M fairy tale that obscures the obvious explosive demolition of the Twin Towers, and in the process, provides an obvious cover-up for this Deep State False Flag operation that the million-strong 9/11 Truth Movement has been exposing now for more than 2 decades. We invite you to take action.

Join the 9/11 Truth Movement!