RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Ralph Lewis's avatar
Ralph Lewis
3dEdited

‘derive’ them ? … or, did you intend to write “dePrive” them … ?

Has English changed during my 73 years ? 😉

Thank YOU, Richard, and ALL support persons who STILL seek to reveal the TRUTHS behind willful MASS MURDERING. Hmmm … seems like that’s still going on since 9/11’s falsehoods go unrecognized and unaccounted.

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1 reply by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi's avatar
Imre 'James' J Tihanyi
3d

'9/11' the most successful bloody-horror filled, 'False Flag' attack in the History of Mankind, delivered on the American People, that dragged US, our blood and treasure, our Military Personnel into the Near-Middle East, 'HELL on EARTH', that has been created by the Demonic Talmudic-Supremacist ZIONIST-TERROR State of Israel! Our Military Personnel are being used-abused, as the 'Sacrificial Lambs', on the barbaric-bloody 'DEMONIC-Altar of Zionism', on the World's Stage for decades now!! Remember the "USS LIBERTY"? June 8, 1967!! www.holocaustonthehighseas.com NEVER Forget-Forgive!!

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