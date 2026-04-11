I delivered one of two dozen presentations at Turning the Tide — the 24th 9/11 truth anniversary conference in Washington DC, September 2025. Originally, there were no slides recorded due to glitches. Now they have all been fully restored thanks to Barbara Honegger and Mark Snyder!

So, this is the best 30-minute presentation on the subject anywhere. We stuffed 90-minutes of powerful explosive evidence into a 30-minute speaking slot! The best is there. Share it widely with your skeptical friends — this is their best shot to “get it.” Don’t derive them of the opportunity.

Keep us Speaking 9/11 Truth!

The outline of the RG911 presentation on the 24th anniversary of 9/11

Fire doesn’t create any ONE of these features — let alone all TEN of them!

A body of proof that has convinced more than 3,600 architects & engineers to publicly demand a new 9/11 WTC investigation!

We will post an article for each of the two dozen incredible presentations, all newly-restored, to this email list — as well as on the Turning the Tide conference website for you to review.

San Francisco Bay area architect Richard Gage, AIA, is a member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. He now leads the charge for a new World Trade Center investigation along with his courageous wife Gail at RichardGage911.

Mr. Gage became interested in researching the destruction of the WTC high-rises after hearing the startling conclusions of a reluctant 9/11 researcher, David Ray Griffin, on the radio in 2006, which launched his own unyielding quest for the truth about 9/11. The organization he founded, AE911Truth, now numbers more than 3,600 architects and engineers demanding a new investigation into the explosive destruction of all three World Trade Center high-rise buildings on 9/11.

As an architect, he has worked on most types of building construction, including numerous fire-proofed steel-framed buildings. Most recently, he worked on the construction documents for a $400M mixed-use urban project with 1.2 million square feet of retail, parking structure, and mid-rise office space — altogether about 1,200 tons of steel framing. Please welcome Richard Gage, AIA, Architect.

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