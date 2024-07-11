The Best 15-min 9/11 WTC Interview Ever — TNT Radio | RichardGage911 Delivers
And a Personal Appeal
How do you get the main points across in 15 minutes without slides? Watch and memorize this one. Make yourself an excellent 9/11 truth-teller.
We simply cannot do all of these interviews, speaking engagements, film projects and major PAPA conventions (Protecting All Protectors Alliance), without YOU having our backs!
Gail and I are full time on 9/11 Truth. We may be the only ones doing so. We are putting out 100% for 9/11 Truth, for humanity, and yet we are still not able to make it work financially. With every success our expenses mount. Trust me on this. We have $352 in our collective bank accounts todays — and yet the mortgage is due.
Do YOU believe in what we are doing? Are YOU currently supporting us with $7/month? If so, and if not, then please ask yourself why not?! We must rely on YOU.
Please support this most valuable effort in the 9/11 Truth Movement today:
Cracking the 9/11 shell is a key to opening up the rabbit hole that leads to full disclosure of the evil forces that want us either enslaved or dead. They consider us nothing more than useless eaters that they need to control so they can attempt to enter their BS New World Order. But they can no longer hide this from those of us who seek peace, freedom, truth and justice. Very exciting time to be alive. Don’t let them scare you with their silly stories and freak outs.
Very strategic presentation, Richard. It's difficult enough to squeeze the biggest points into an hour. 15 minutes is a new record!