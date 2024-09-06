Lots happening in the 9/11 Truth Movement on the 9/11 Anniversary. Gail and I encourage you to also check out the star-studded line-up over at AE911Truth:

The 24th Hour is coming!

by AE911Truth Staff

Here is your link to the conference, which gets under way on

Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. EST, 11 a.m. PST.:

AE911Truth’s anniversary event, the 24th Hour, is coming next Saturday!

Featuring some of the most influential independent political commentators on the scene today, this free online broadcast will be our most ambitious 9/11 anniversary conference yet!

Invited guests include presidential candidate Jill Stein, comedian and podcaster Jimmy Dore, Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, and many more. All speakers offer their own unique takes on the consequences of this world-changing event.

In this very special podcast, AE911Truth’s own Andy Steele and Craig McKee sit down to provide an in-depth look into the event and its exciting lineup.

Get an insider’s view of the 24th Hour from two of the event’s producers!

Jill Stein and Jimmy Dore headline AE911Truth’s 2024 anniversary event!

Saturday, September 7, 2024

starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

SAVE THE DATE

If we think of every year since September 11, 2001, as if it’s an hour in a day, then we’re on the verge of starting the 24th hour of our fight for truth and justice. What have we accomplished in the first 23 hours of our day, and what will the next one bring? As we embark on our 2024 anniversary event, 9/11 is gaining new attention and being questioned by some of the most influential independent commentators on the scene today. This is creating a new sense of hope that the truth about this massive deception will be exposed to all.

Today we are excited to announce that this September, AE911Truth will be bringing you our most illustrious online conference ever!

THE 24th HOUR

Brought to you by AE911Truth

Hosted by AE911Truth’s chief operating officer, Andy Steele, our free online broadcast will feature some of the most important voices in our society – including those who are not only calling for a new investigation into the events of 9/11 but also challenging the establishment position on the most impactful issues facing our world today!

THE 24th HOUR Preview Episode

TWO PANEL DISCUSSIONS OF CRITICAL IMPORTANCE TO THE 9/11 TRUTH MOVEMENT!

1. MAKING OUR GOVERNMENT SCIENTIFICALLY ACCOUNTABLE

AE911Truth chairman Roland Angle will be joined by fellow engineers Kamal Obeid and John Schuler to discuss the World Trade Center evidence and AE911Truth’s newest initiative, the Scientific Integrity Act. This legislation would require scientific reports issued by federal agencies to be scientifically accurate. It would also give citizens the standing to challenge inaccurate and false reports in court.

2. 9/11 TRUTH: HOW WE GOT HERE AND WHERE WE'RE GOING

9/11 researchers and activists Craig McKee, Barrie Zwicker, and Anthony Hall will be joined by former AE911Truth COO Kelly David to discuss the challenges the Truth Movement faces in 2024 and beyond as continues to fight to expose the truth about 9/11 and to get justice for its many victims.

FEATURED GUEST INTERVIEWS

Dr. Jill Stein

A physician, activist, and the current Green Party candidate for president of the United States, Dr. Jill Stein has called for a new 9/11 investigation since her last presidential campaign in 2016.

Jimmy Dore

As host of The Jimmy Dore Show, comedian Jimmy Dore has been vocal in challenging many establishment narratives and media deceptions. Recently he interviewed Dr. Leroy Hulsey about his University of Alaska Fairbanks study on the destruction of World Trade Center Building 7.

Daniele Ganser

Swiss historian and author Daniele Ganser is the author of USA: The Ruthless Empire and NATO's Secret Armies: Operation Gladio and Terrorism in Western Europe. He also appeared at AE911Truth’s 2020 event, Justice Rising.

Zach Vorhies

Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies released 950 pages of internal company documents to the Department of Justice revealing the company’s extensive censorship of dissent on issues like 9/11 truth.

Dr. Madhava Setty

Dr. Madhava Setty is the author of Woke: An Anesthesiologist's View, which explores how we arrive at conclusions, including how biases can prevent intelligent people from examining the World Trade Center evidence.

Dr. Meryl Nass

Dr. Meryl Nass is an internal medicine physician and activist with an expertise in anthrax and bioterrorism. She knew Dr. Bruce Ivins personally, and she presents evidence that he could not have been responsible for the anthrax attacks of 2001.

Ian Crossland

Ian Crossland is the co-host of Timcast IRL with Tim Poole, which covers culture, news, and politics. He is also a YouTube producer, podcaster, and influencer as well as having starred in the low-budget sci-fi film 624.

Alex Stein

Alex Stein is a comedian and conservative YouTube personality and reality show participant who loves to confront politicians – including Ted Cruz, Beto O’Rourke, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – and disrupt political meetings.

Sean Stone

Sean Stone is an actor, filmmaker, and a former television host on RT America. He has appeared in numerous films directed by his father, Oliver Stone, who directed JFK, W, World Trade Center, and many other films.

ENGINEERING PANEL

Roland Angle

AE911Truth chairman Roland Angle graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, where he was trained in the use of explosives. His 50 years of engineering experience has included designing and testing blast-hardened missile launch facilities. He has also owned three construction companies and taught engineering subjects to high school students.

Kamal Obeid

Kamal Obeid is the general manager for AE911Truth as well as being a member of the board. He holds a master’s degree in civil engineering and has been a practicing civil and structural engineer since 1980 and a licensed structural engineer since 1985. He specializes in structural steel building analysis as well as investigating structural failures of steel-framed buildings.

John Schuler

John Schuler is a civil engineer with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Leighigh University and a Master of Science in civil engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He is a volunteer with AE911Truth’s Project Due Diligence.

RESEARCHER PANEL

Anthony Hall

Anthony Hall is an Emeritus Professor of Liberal Education and Globalization Studies at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada. He has written extensively on world affairs, including many articles on the situation in Palestine, which can be found on his blog Looking out at the World from Canada.

Barrie Zwicker

Barrie Zwicker is a journalist, media critic, and political activist. He authored the book Towers of Deception: The Media Cover-up of 9/11 and worked for newspapers like the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, and the Detroit News. He produced the videos The Great Deception in 2002 and The Great Conspiracy: The 9/11 News Special You Never Saw in 2004.

Kelly David

Kelly David is a financial educator as well as being vice-president for Palestine Charity Team, which is helping those devastated by the assault on Gaza. Formerly she was chief operating officer of AE911Truth as well as being the co-producer of the documentaries SEVEN and The Unspeakable.

Craig McKee

Craig McKee has been a journalist in Montreal for more than 35 years. He is a writer and editor at AE911Truth as well as being the creator of two blogs: Truth and Shadows and Thought Crimes and Misdemeanors. He also hosts the Truth and Shadows podcast, which can be found on YouTube and Rumble.

Gail and I reposted the above content from AE911Truth onto the RichardGage911 Substack so that you could be aware of that exciting event in the 9/11 Truth Community. RichardGage911 brings to you the best from all sources in the Movement.

