Happy Thanksgiving!!

As we wind down from another year of what seems a dystopian world of craziness, we take a long overdue pause to reflect on how very fortunate we are to have each one of you in our lives. We are all on this quest for truth together, and we all need each other.

We are SO incredibly grateful for each one of you who have very generously and lovingly supported our work here at RichardGage911 — past, present, and future. Without you, we wouldn’t be here, bringing 9/11 truth to millions:

We give thanks for your support!

We are also thankful for you, the show hosts, podcasters, and independent journalist who so bravely brought Richard into your world, entrusting him to bring 9/11 truth to your audience. You are the pioneers in truth reporting and your work is greatly appreciated and invaluable!

We are also very thankful to you for sending us to the many conferences, expos, conventions, and gatherings that Richard was invited to speak at this year, to present the truth about 9/11 and the parallels with Covid-19 and Gaza to many audiences, large and small.

As we contemplate all that we’re grateful for this Thanksgiving, lets each seek ways that we can be the reason someone else feels thankful and loved!

❤️