We typically produce two podcasts per week. Some of them are exceptional. Sometimes they let us run with our presentation, like this one from Tim Brown of the famed Sons of Liberty. Some have great production value, like this one also. And some have great reach, like a hundred thousand views across many different platforms, like this one, again. So we wanted to share it with you. In this 2-hour podcast, we ran with an hour and a half of our best presentation and our best content. Don’t miss it! Jump to the 7:40 mark where the RG911 presentation starts!

Once you realize the dark truth of 9/11, you will never be the same.

You will feel compelled to tell others about it. And, you may find, sadly, that most of them will not allow themselves the liberty and the clarity to see it the way you do. You can change that by sharing this evidence in this podcast with them.

This evidence requires the graphic backup that we do provide here.

Test us on this. Tell your friends, family, co-workers, and local architects and engineers about the truth of 9/11. Then, when they look at you like you’re a conspiracy theorist, encourage them to watch this podcast. Dare them. Pay them. Bribe them. Whatever you have to do. And watch the results!

Send RG911 into the World!