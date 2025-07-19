"Sons of Liberty" Interviews RG911 — 90 Minutes of Pure WTC Explosive Evidence
How did the 3 World Trade Center Towers come down on 9/11?
We typically produce two podcasts per week. Some of them are exceptional. Sometimes they let us run with our presentation, like this one from Tim Brown of the famed Sons of Liberty. Some have great production value, like this one also. And some have great reach, like a hundred thousand views across many different platforms, like this one, again. So we wanted to share it with you. In this 2-hour podcast, we ran with an hour and a half of our best presentation and our best content. Don’t miss it! Jump to the 7:40 mark where the RG911 presentation starts!
Once you realize the dark truth of 9/11, you will never be the same.
You will feel compelled to tell others about it. And, you may find, sadly, that most of them will not allow themselves the liberty and the clarity to see it the way you do. You can change that by sharing this evidence in this podcast with them.
This evidence requires the graphic backup that we do provide here.
Test us on this. Tell your friends, family, co-workers, and local architects and engineers about the truth of 9/11. Then, when they look at you like you’re a conspiracy theorist, encourage them to watch this podcast. Dare them. Pay them. Bribe them. Whatever you have to do. And watch the results!
There is plenty of evidence to chase down if someone other than David Ike and Christopher Bolyn has the nads to look into it.
We need State Attorney Generals who will empanel a grand jury to hear this direct evidence.
There is direct evidence that National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) lied to Congress about World Trade Center building Seven https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EEB9sltE-U
This video talks about the request for correction to the NIST final report about building seven. This is a process whereby citizens can request correction of information publish by US federal agencies per the Data Quality Act. And after appeals NIST finally denied this quest to correct their false conclusions.
1. The assumption that diesel fuel stored in WTC7 has a low probability of being the reason for the collapse says FEMA building Performance Study May 2002.
2. Dr. Shyam Sunder needs to be polygraphed. He said We’ev had trouble getting a handle on building number seven. March 16, 2006 after years of trying to learn why it collapsed. Again in August 2008 new reason Thermal Expansion. Acting Associate Director of Laboratory Programs (ADLP) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, U.S. Department of Commerce. He served on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty (1981- 94). He received the Master of Science (1979) and Doctor of Science (1981) degrees from MIT
3. Three other researchers had a different theory than NIST.
4. Congress tasked NIST to explain why the Twin Towers totally collapsed to ground level, but NIST only describe how or why these Towers stated to collapse. Therefore NIST lied and violated the order of Congress. NIST lost a lot of credibility on this issue.
NIST Omission and distortion (LYING to Congress) of evidence of explosions and evidence of microscopic pieces (chips) of nano-thermate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAy0OJC9oLw
The make-up of the nano-thermate chemical compound which looks like “red-gray chips”also contained carbon in addition to the iron and aluminum. This made this compound when heated to set temperature to explode in addition to producing extreme heat and produces a temperature of over 2,750 degrees F.
5. Seismogram data: two seismic signals happed. One just before the penthouse collapsed and eight seconds later another seismic signal was recorded. The seismic signals should have continued for a total of approximately 14 seconds because large pieces of steel were impacting the ground causing seismic signals, however the total time the seismic signals were monitored by the earthquake recording station was only 10 seconds.
We can assume two subaerial explosions occurred and the timing corresponded in time and location to the initiation of the collapse of the east penthouse atop WTC7.
Furthermore, the seismic wave made by steel beams hitting the ground could only generate a wave which travel only several hundred meters. But the seismic signal traveled some 18 miles where it was monitored. The seismic wave did not happen as the total weight of the 47 stories impacted the ground. They occurred before that event.
NIST only said they disagree. FEMA disagreed with NIST about seismic waves.
There were two eyewitnesses who were trapped inside WTC7 and alleged the stairway collapsed trapping them inside the building long before it collapsed. They were later recruited by the fire department. NIST said they did eight interviews, but no information from those interviews was made public. For example, who was interviewed? Were they the fire fighters who recruited these two men?
6. NIST has ignored eyewitness reporting hearing explosions and audio recorded evidence of very loud sounds. One witness said he heard a loud sound and then he observed a shockwave began ripping through the building, throwing out the windows. Seven loud sounds were recorded on audio tape seconds before WTC7 stated to collapse.
7. Severely eroded steel with holes in it like Swiss cheese. Due to temperatures that could better be explained by burning of nano-thermite under water producing white smoke which was likely aluminum oxide. NIST did not conduct any study of this severe erosion likely caused by temperatures hotter than office fires as was suggested in the FEMA report. NIST did not perform test on these recovered pieces of steel.
NIST assumed this piece of steel may have not come from the WTC7 wreckage. There is photographic evidence that this piece was from a pile of WTC7 wreckage. And WTC7 steel was different from the Twin Towers steel. Therefore, NIST refusing to investigate FEMA conclusion may indicate a cover up because they did not want to test it. Jonathan Barnett published his analysis. Furthermore, temperatures in this eroded area were likely in the range of 1,290 to 1,470 degrees F. https://www.fema.gov/pdf/library/fema403_apc.pdf
8. NIST presented false computer simulation of WTC7 collapsing.
9. Watch video see difference about NIST’s simulation/animation and what was seen in video tapes which does not continue. After 8.1 second of the collapse of WTC7, the upper roof line and left (west) side of WTC7 deformation in the animation of the north face of the building does not match what was recorded on video tape. Had NIST continued their animation longer than 8.1 seconds and if the animation had continued, it would have better shown this was a lie by failing.
NIST ignored the request of correction of their animation.
10. The north face in the video shows a symmetrical, vertical descent. In other words the video shows the horizontal roof line appears as if the top floor magically crushed all the lower floors as if some super heavy weigh was added to all top few floors.
11. WTC7 collapse at free fall acceleration. NIST tried to lie by not measuring the roof’s northeast corner, the center of the roof line, and the northwest corner of the top of the roof. NIST had to admit they were wrong at their first calculation.
Free fall acceleration was impossible without explosions cutting some columns at or nearby the ground level. This because crushing from the weight of the upper 47 floors would have prevented free fall acceleration, put another way, slowed down the speed of the top falling floors.
Furthermore, the speed of collapse of the Twin Towers was also too fast. Lighter cannot crush stronger. Lastly all the concrete floors were turned into dust or sand. There should have been large slabs of concrete floors in the wreckage, but the largest pieces were only the size of a soft ball.
12. and 13. FDNY Deputy Chief Peter Hayden said he talked to an engineer and if they let the building burn (WTC7) the building may collapse in five hours. Given all the false statements about WTC7 he needs to be polygraphed. Who is the alleged engineer who told him this and that person also needs to also polygraphed.
14. Who are the men that were dressed like steel worker, walking toward the video camera, and warning that WTC7 will soon collapse? Someone needs to find out who they were and interview them.
To fast forward to this video lecture
Larry Silverstein, the leaseholder of the World Trade Center complex, made a controversial statement regarding the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC 7) during a PBS documentary in 2002. In that interview, he mentioned that he made the decision to "pull it," which some interpreted as an admission that he ordered the building to be intentionally demolished. “Pull it” is slang word used by contracting experts to bring down a tall building using explosives. Silverstein wanted to destroy the WTC buildings as he was losing money on them, but New York City refused to all that because of the toxic asbestos risk to people in the area.
