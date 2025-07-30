Don’t miss the dual interview with AE911Truth Chairman Kamal Obeid, PE, Structural Engineer, and me on the big platform, SGT Report. Kamal and I double-team Sean’s audience without mercy. This Part 2 is just on the Twin Towers — so we were able to dive into it deep:

This is the particular order of the evidence that we presented to the SGT audience, culminating in proof of controlled demolition at the Twin Towers. Is there anything we left out?

AE911Truth reunites with RichardGage911

AE911Truth reached out a couple of months ago and said, “We should be working together!” I was delighted to be reconnected with the 3,600 architects & engineers that I had worked so hard to gather onto the petition, demanding a new investigation into the 3 World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11!

With your help, we raised several thousand dollars to hire a PR consultant to get Kamal and I on the bigger podcast interviews. Well, it’s paying off! Today’s interview, which now has 71K views, came directly from the consultant! We also have an interview coming up on Redacted with Clayton Morris, who has millions of subscribers on YouTube! That one should be posting later this week, but it won’t include Kamal. You need to watch today’s exciting interview to see what this real structural engineer says about the Twin Towers’ explosive destruction and the new evidence:

Get Us More Interview's Like This!!