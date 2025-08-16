Gail and I here at RichardGage911 are delighted to announce that US Senator Ron Johnson will speak LIVE at Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025,

a momentous three‑day conference taking place September 10–12, 2025, at ‘Friends Meeting’ of Washington in Washington, DC.

And then we got confirmation that former Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, a 16-year Congressman from Ohio, renowned for his anti-war stances,

and former Congressman Curt Weldon, who reignited the push for 9/11 justice with his call for a presidential 9/11 commission on Tucker Carlson’s podcast this spring,

will also be speaking! How fortunate are we this year to have these powerful political figures behind a new 9/11 investigation?! Come and meet them. Thank them for taking a mighty stand. All of them are being attacked and will now be even more so by the mainstream media. Please support them by supporting this conference!

Buy Your Tickets Now!

In recent months, Senator Johnson — chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations — has announced his intent to hold hearings into the events of 9/11, with a particular focus on the collapse of Building 7 and the integrity of the NIST investigation. This development marks a significant turning point in the long‑standing pursuit of 9/11 justice.



The conference, co-hosted by RichardGage911 and five other 9/11 Truth groups, will feature experts presenting new evidence as well as advocates sharing their personal testimonies and ongoing legal and political initiatives. There will also be a day dedicated to examining the Pentagon attack and all of the records related to that event that have yet to be released to the public.



Update: Earlier start on Sept. 10th and 11th

Due to the recent confirmation of Senator Johnson and other speakers, we are starting the program one hour earlier on Wednesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 11 — at 5:00 PM instead of 6:00 PM.



Reserve your tickets or support the livestream!

Unable to attend in person? The entire event will be livestreamed and archived by Clayton Morris on Redacted, accessible for free — provided we raise the $10,000 needed for the professional livestream. After seeing the WTC evidence firsthand via his interviews of RG911 and others on his wildly popular podcast, Clayton took the unprecedented step of broadcasting this entire landmark conference — from beginning to end.

We are hoping to broadcast the livestream FREE to millions worldwide. But, we can’t do that unless those of you who already support the mission of this conference donate graciously. A minimum $25 donation from a few hundred of us will bring this pivotal broadcast to millions worldwide, so please chip in if you plan to watch. The livestream WILL NOT HAPPEN without your support!

Donate for the LIVE-STREAM Now!

If you can come in-person, early bird tickets at $60 (or $75 full price, with VIP passes at $911) are available until August 25. Buy yours now and help us pack this beautiful 275-seat room!



Don’t miss this crucial moment in the fight for 9/11 justice. Secure your seats or support the livestream today!

Together, on the 24th anniversary of 9/11, we can turn the tide for good.

Buy Your Tickets Now!

Gail and I look forward to meeting YOU in Washington DC!

Sincerely,

Richard & Gail

P.S. Come and meet the only sitting Senator who has ever called for a real WTC 9/11 investigation — and is coming to address us personally, directly! And he has the subpoena power as the chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations!

Learn More at RichardGage911