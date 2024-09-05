Gail and I encourage you to learn something new about the “hijackings” on 9/11!

International Center for 9/11 Justice:

‘Aviation Impossibilities’ symposium, September 8th, 1–5 PM Eastern

We are delighted to announce an online symposium where we will commemorate the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and share some of our research into what took place in the skies that day.

Over the past six months, the International Center for 9/11 Justice has embarked on the first stage of an in-depth study into what took place in the skies on September 11, 2001.

Today we are delighted to announce an online symposium where we will commemorate the 23rd anniversary of that horrible day and share some of our research to date.

Titled “Aviation Impossibilities: Deconstructing the Official Story of the 9/11 Hijackings and Air Defense Failures,” the symposium will evaluate three key claims of the government’s account:

That the alleged 9/11 hijackers could so smoothly and successfully commandeer all four airliners;

That the alleged hijacker pilots could successfully fly three of the aircraft into their intended targets;

That US air defenses failed to intercept the hijacked planes due to communication breakdowns and bad luck.

Additionally, we will explore the alternative hypothesis that the 9/11 aircraft were flown under computer control.

IC911 Research Director Dr. Piers Robinson will introduce the four-hour livestream event. Captain Dan Hanley, a pilot of 35 years and founder of 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers, will speak about the importance of getting the world to understand that Muslim terrorists did not fly the planes on 9/11.

Following their remarks, there will be four presentations.

The symposium will be livestreamed by UK Column and will be archived for people to watch afterward. Please stay tuned for more information!

Program

Opening Remarks

By Dr. Piers Robinson, IC911 Research Director

1:00 – 1:15 PM EDT

Informing the World There Were No Muslim Hijackers on 9/11

By Captain Dan Hanley, 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers

1:15 – 1:30 PM

The 9/11 Hijacking Myth Exposed: Examining the Official Story Against the History of Suicide Hijacking Attempts and the Content of the 9/11 Phone Calls

By Ted Walter, IC911 Executive Director

1:30 – 2:30 PM

Assessing the Feasibility of the 9/11 Flight Profiles for Inexperienced and Experienced Pilots

By Olivier Caron-Mason, Pilot and Former Flight Instructor

2:30 – 3:15 PM

The 9/11 Flights: The Case for GPS-Guided Autopilot Control

By Aidan Monaghan, Researcher

3:15 – 4:00 PM

Lies and Obstruction: Indefensible Air Defenses on 9/11

By Kevin Ryan, Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies

4:00 – 4:45 PM

