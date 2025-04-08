Roland was a great supporter, volunteer, and leader at the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth dating back about 15 years. I always appreciated and respected him. He spoke with authority and gravitas for us and gave the most incisive rebukes to complicit engineering associations and to NIST. We featured Roland in our 2013 documentary 9/11: Explosive Evidence — Experts Speak Out. His integrity was unparalleled.

We are sad to announce that AE911Truth chairman Roland Angle has died following a long illness.

Roland was a pillar of strength at AE911Truth, taking on the role of CEO in 2021 and then board chairman in 2022. He was one of the first professionals to sign the organization’s petition calling for a new investigation into the destruction of the World Trade Center, and he was dedicated to bringing the evidence to the attention of the engineering community and the public. He created Project Due Diligence, which presented this essential information to branches of professional engineering organizations all over the country.

In the coming week we will be sharing more about Roland and his legacy at AE911Truth. In the meantime, structural engineer and AE911Truth general manager Kamal Obeid has been appointed acting chairman.

While this is a difficult time for those who knew Roland, we know that the work of AE911Truth was deeply important to him and that he would wish for the Truth Movement to continue fighting to achieve its objectives.

Roland’s work will never be forgotten, and we will continue to honor him by bringing his work to completion and achieving a new investigation into the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001.

Thank you, Roland… for everything.

From AE911Truth’s board and staff