RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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Doug's avatar
Doug
Jun 19

I LOVE that this is happening, and the list of speakers!

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Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
Jun 19

Incredible work, getting this excellent event organized! Godspeed!

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