Richard Gage, AIA: The Amazing Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza — Same Playbook! [Old State Saloon, Boise, ID]
Join us for a Deep Dive into the 10/7/23 Gaza False Flag Op
Along with original research from Kevin Ryan, we have found several parallels to 9/11 in the 10/7 Hamas “invasion.” Did Israel use the same playbook performed on 9/11? Was this Israel’s second 9/11? What’s in that playbook?
This is the highest quality production that we have ever done
How do they manage these False Flag Operations that start wars?
A. They Create the Original PROBLEM
Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory
Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations
Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies
Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives
Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure
Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response
Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks
Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attack
B. They Manage the Public REACTION
Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors
Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization
Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy
Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted
C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION
Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation
Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab
Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals
Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership
Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy
Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries
Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media
Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government
Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old
The discussion concerning the parallels between these two events is crucial to understanding the 21st Century and the course of our world today. Thanks to Richard for having the courage to raise this unpopular comparison. False flag operations have been used throughout human history as an essential tool for advancing the agendas of those in power and control. Let this discussion proceed in the full light of day. Godspeed.
Favorite 'Modus Operandi' of the Demonic Talmudic-Supremacist ZIONIST-TERROR State of Israel are #1) ASSASSINATONS! #2) FALSE FLAG Attacks! The favorite TARGET, for all those Crimes-Against Humanity, are the Citizens of the United States! Civilians, some 3000 Murdered on '9/11/2001', when the WTC. Towers #1, #2, #7 were 'Pulled Down' by Controlled Demolition! US Military Personnel, 34 SAILORS killed, on June 8, 1967! www.holocaustonthehighseas.com Now look into what was done to, Joe Mc Carthy-'JFK'-Bobby Kennedy? 'MLK'? 'JFK Jr'. James TRAFICANT? and others over the decades! With a friend(?) like the Zionist Terror State of Israel who needs Enemies?? Also, TRUE! With a friend(?) Like the Talmudic-Supremacist Zionist-TERROR State of Israel, one has many Enemies!!