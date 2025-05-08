Along with original research from Kevin Ryan, we have found several parallels to 9/11 in the 10/7 Hamas “invasion.” Did Israel use the same playbook performed on 9/11? Was this Israel’s second 9/11? What’s in that playbook?

This is the highest quality production that we have ever done (many thanks to the Old State Saloon!)

How do they manage these False Flag Operations that start wars?

A. They Create the Original PROBLEM

Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory

Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations

Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies

Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives

Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure

Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response

Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks

Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attack

B. They Manage the Public REACTION

Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors

Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization

Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy

Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted

C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION

Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation

Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab

Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals

Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership

Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy

Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries

Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media

Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government

Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old

Join us on these deep dives on X, and at RichardGage911.org

Keep the Deep Dives on 9/11 Coming!