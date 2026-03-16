RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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c gill's avatar
c gill
Mar 16

Ask the Israeli art students 🤔

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Tom Hamilton's avatar
Tom Hamilton
Mar 16

I am unfamiliar with the DEW weapons used that day, but I remained shocked at the effectiveness.

Perhaps the greatest insurance fraud perpetrated to date.

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