I’m touched to the core by the recent and gracious offering from Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth to band together for a mighty purpose, leaving behind old wounds that never served any of us well. And mighty that purpose is. Given the recent incredible exposure of 9/11 Truth by Rep. Curt Weldon on Redacted and Tucker Carlson, it will take the best we have in the 9/11 Truth Movement to pull together and leverage these opportunities for a real 9/11 investigation.

Watch how structural engineer Kamal Obeid and I re-team together as we prepare to go out on podcast boulevard.

Jump to 14:18 to hear Kamal Obeid and Richard Gage:

Here’s the story from the AE911Truth side:

Gage, Obeid react to massive impact of Weldon/Carlson interview

AE911Truth’s founder and new chairman share their insights

It has been a crazy week for the 9/11 Truth Movement, as millions have already viewed the interview that journalist Tucker Carlson did with former congressman Curt Weldon. Millions more have watched coverage of the interview! This exposure of the 9/11 evidence was the subject of this week’s episode of 9/11 Free Fall with host Andy Steele. Joining Andy and co-host Craig McKee were none other than AE911Truth founder Richard Gage and its new chairman, Kamal Obeid. The panel commented on clips from the interview and from the reaction to it by major podcasters like Russell Brand and Benny Johnson, who have a combined 10 million followers! Gage, now with richardgage911.org, discussed elements of the scientific evidence that still must be exposed to a wider audience, including that contained in the document produced for Weldon by a coalition of 9/11 researchers (including both of this week’s guests). This document, Presidential Commission on 9/11, is being used by Weldon to lobby the Trump administration to create a presidential commission to investigate 9/11. Don’t miss this exciting discussion!

Support your local 9/11 Truth Movement Group at this critical time. And support RichardGage911 at the tip of the spear of the effort to get a real 9/11 investigation!

Make the Difference | Donate Today