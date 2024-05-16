Hello friends! We are pleased to present our latest false flag exposure speaking event at the upcoming TAP Forum:

We invite you to join us live. You must pre-register to watch this webinar-format event. It’s free!

Here’s a 4-minute heads up and outline of my portion of this special forum:

Title: Gaza & 9/11: The Astounding Parallels

Description:

Take the deep dive into the playbook, used by the powers that shouldn't be, in their false flag operations. We focus on "Israel's 9/11 Moment" and compare, feature by feature, to the ploys used to deceive most of the world in the events surrounding 9/11/2001.

How does the war trigger system work? What are the Parallels between 9/11 & Gaza? We found several:

A. They Create the Original PROBLEM

Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory

Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations

Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies

Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives

Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure

Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response

Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks

Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attacks

B. They Manage the Public REACTION

Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors

Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization

Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy

Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted

C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION

Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation

Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab

Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals

Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership

Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy

Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Media, Banking, and War Industries

Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media

Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government

Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old

We’ve written the first two of about 20 articles on the Gaza subject, which you can find here:

and here;

Learn more about other false flag parallels at RichardGage911:

Visit Our Website!

And support our critical work to wake up the world to the truth about 9/11:

Make a One-Time Donation!