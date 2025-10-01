We broke it down into 4 easy parts for you!

1. RG911 Refutes the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Theory — 115 minutes (A Precursor to the 9/6/25 Debate w/ Jim Fetzer):

Learn more about the DEW theory:

a. RichardGage911 — https://richardgage911.org/technical-articles/#C

b. Jon Cole, Civil Engineer — Where the Towers Went

2. RG911 Refutes the MINI-NUKES at the WTC Twin Towers Theory — 15 minutes:

Learn more about Mini-Nukes:

a. At RichardGage911 — https://richardgage911.org/technical-articles/#C.2

b. At AE911Truth — https://www.ae911truth.org/evidence/faqs/227-faq-13-various-authors-claim-that-nuclear-blasts-caused-or-contributed-to-the-wtc-destruction-why-does-ae911truth-not-endorse-this-claim

3. RG911 Refutes the NO-PLANES at the WTC Theory — 15 minutes:

Learn More about No-Planes at the WTC:

a. (TBD)

4. See the entire 9/6/25 debate with Jim Fetzer and Richard Gage, AIA — 135 minutes:

