RG911 Refutes DEW / Mini-Nukes / No-WTC-Planes
Dean Ryan of Real Deal Media Hosts Debate with Richard Gage and Jim Fetzer
We broke it down into 4 easy parts for you!
1. RG911 Refutes the Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Theory — 115 minutes (A Precursor to the 9/6/25 Debate w/ Jim Fetzer):
Learn more about the DEW theory:
a. RichardGage911 — https://richardgage911.org/technical-articles/#C
b. Jon Cole, Civil Engineer — Where the Towers Went
2. RG911 Refutes the MINI-NUKES at the WTC Twin Towers Theory — 15 minutes:
Learn more about Mini-Nukes:
a. At RichardGage911 — https://richardgage911.org/technical-articles/#C.2
b. At AE911Truth — https://www.ae911truth.org/evidence/faqs/227-faq-13-various-authors-claim-that-nuclear-blasts-caused-or-contributed-to-the-wtc-destruction-why-does-ae911truth-not-endorse-this-claim
3. RG911 Refutes the NO-PLANES at the WTC Theory — 15 minutes:
Learn More about No-Planes at the WTC:
a. (TBD)
4. See the entire 9/6/25 debate with Jim Fetzer and Richard Gage, AIA — 135 minutes:
No plane hit the Pentagon. Cruise missiles hit the two World Trade Center towers. That sea level commercial aircraft cannot fly at the speeds observed of the projectiles that hit the towers.
Though it was eventually taken down from the internet, for about 6 years after the event it was possible to read in MSM, maybe including NYT, reports to NYPD from maybe 10 different citizens about the aircraft that struck the North Tower. I read those reports with my own eyes in those days. Several of those reports described a smaller airplane, perhaps a commuter aircraft or corporate aircraft, not an airliner. That those reports were taken down reflects on the incessant propaganda effort that still goes on today. In the early days of Pilots For 911 Truth that website showed a very short clip from a stationary parking lot wide angle camera with the north face of the North Tower in the background showed the strike. It basically corroborated the eye witness reports to NYPD, a small airplane. That clip too didn’t last very long. Though not a founding member of PFT, I was a member and spent much time there and had several phone conversations with Rob Balsamo RIP. I think the clot shot got Rob. He was younger than I. I’m quite sure that 2 of the founding members were in the cockpit of their airliner holding on the taxiway at Newark and personally witnessed the airplane fly by headed north to the South Tower. It was a 767, but it was NOT United 175. 1 of its engines DID end up on the sidewalk, consistent with what we saw. About 10 years later parts related to the flap system were accidentally recovered while work was being done at Burlington Coat Factory. Naturally NYPD would not allow close examination of those parts, but the story did make MSM.