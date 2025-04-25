AE911Truth & RichardGage911 Partner to Bring 9/11Truth to the World Stage

Last week, 12 million people watched former Congressman Curt Weldon speak the truth about 9/11 on the Tucker Carlson show — calling for a new historic Presidential Commission to investigate the explosive destruction of the 3 World Trade Center towers!

On top of that, Sen. Ron Johnson made history, speaking of “Molten Metal.…Controlled Demolition….NIST Corruption….New 9/11 Investigation” — becoming the first Senator to stand for the 9/11 Truth Movement. Did I forget to mention the recent 9/11 breakthroughs with Russell Brand and Jimmy Dore?!

Millions heard them — now let’s make sure millions more do!

With public awareness growing fast, AE911Truth and RichardGage911 join forces to take our vital message mainstream.

AE911Truth Chairman / Structural Engineer, Kamal Obeid, will be paired with me, architect Richard Gage, AIA, to be interviewed everywhere. It’s the dream team. We will shine the light like never before!

But…we need your help!

We must raise the total $9,950 together before May 1 to hire the top-tier PR firm that we found during our lengthy research. And, I can assure you, they are perfect for the current situation.

We anticipate that they will indeed succeed in getting us on at least a dozen major TV, radio, and podcasting shows in May / 2025.

Won’t you help today with your $10, $100, or $500 gift? The truth is spreading like wildfire — right now — even while you are learning about all of this, and we just can’t miss the wave. Together, we can make sure that we catch it.

Your contribution to our historic combined effort may indeed propel the RG911/AE911 BIG MESSAGE onto the world stage, where people are more ready than ever to hear and digest the 9/11 WTC FACTS. This visibility is also critical to building the public support that Curt Weldon needs for his Presidential Commission on 9/11 project to succeed — and also for Rep. Luna’s Congressional Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets which includes 9/11! And indeed as well for Sen. Ron Johnson, Chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, who declared on The Benny Show that he will also have 9/11 hearings in the Senate. When has this constellation of events ever come to pass before?!

This is the strongest momentum the movement has ever seen — and it is the closest we’ve come to breaking through in government circles and the media.

Now is the time to give it everything we’ve got!

Let’s all come together and combine the biggest ships in the 9/11 Truth Movement into a mighty armada to blast forward into the public consciousness!

Please Donate to the Big PR Push!!

Help us take the truth to millions more. Get Weldon, Gage, and Obeid in front of the nation.

LET’S MAKE HISTORY TOGETHER!

Most Sincerely,

Your Powerful Unified Team:

Richard & Gail — Kamal & Andy

P.S. Learn more about Kamal Obeid, SE, and Richard Gage, AIA, in this AE911Truth interview. (We’ll start you at the Dream Team introduction — 11 minutes in.)