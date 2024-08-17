Greetings friends! We had the opportunity to be interviewed by the fascinating Jason Olbourne on TNT’s popular program “Weekends”:
Be sure to send this link to your friends who are skeptical about the 9/11 Truth!
And please send this message from Gail to your favorite podcast host:
Dear Show Host,
Consider interviewing the world’s leading speaker on the explosive evidence at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
My husband Richard Gage, AIA, Architect has been speaking publicly for more than 18 years about this important and timely subject.
Richard is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which now has over 3,600 architects & engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a new WTC investigation. He is the leading expert and presenter spearheading the 9/11 Truth Movement — having given more than 650 presentations in 24 countries & 118 American cities with an equal number of radio and TV interviews. Quite a few of the podcast hosts tell us that it was their best interview ever.
Richard is available to bring the explosive 9/11 WTC evidence to your audience in a 30, 60, or 90 minute interview — with the one-hour being his most requested length, which usually includes his dynamic rapid-paced multimedia slide presentation with screen sharing, if you have that availability on your platform.
Please let me know if you are interested in interviewing Richard on your show, and/or if you are aware of other potential interview hosts who may as well.
Thank you for considering!
Gail
Gail Gage, VP
RichardGage911
Gail@RichardGage911.org
(208)290-1956
**************************************************************
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS / PRESENTATIONS
(Note that Richard does not speak for AE911Truth these days, but continues as RichardGage911.org)
Fox TV Interview - 6 min:
C-SPAN - Washington Journal TV interview - 1 hour:
Patrick Bet-David Interview - 6min:
Presentation – G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo - 40 mins:
WTC Evidence Book “Beyond Misinformation” written by AE911Truth:
http://BeyondMisinformation.org
Documentary Narrated by Richard Gage, AIA – 58 Mins:
9/11: Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out
Mini-Documentary on Building 7 with Ed Asner – 15-mins:
1-hour presentation by Richard Gage - 2007
9/11: Blueprint for Truth - The Architecture of Destruction
Hi,
Please consider that the most poignant/potent Wake-Up-call/awareness, is,
That We Don't Know Who Did 9/11?
and this has been confirmed by 9/11 Commission Chairman
and they confessed they where set-up to fail; and lied to (Obstructed)
----
Please consider that the most poignant/potent Position is:
That We Don't Know Who Did 9/11?
-------------------
It's the Obstruction of the due processing necessary that remains the main culprit/issue.
Bob Bowman Stays On Point!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZToRnx8rwHs
Who Did 9/11? We Need To Know!
----
POSITIONING: The Battle for yOur mind!
Not to mention the fact that the alleged airliner crashes on 9/11/2001 were totally bogus, no airliner ever flown could have performed in such a manner.