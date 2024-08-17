Greetings friends! We had the opportunity to be interviewed by the fascinating Jason Olbourne on TNT’s popular program “Weekends”:

Be sure to send this link to your friends who are skeptical about the 9/11 Truth!

Support the 9/11 Truth Movement Today!

And please send this message from Gail to your favorite podcast host:

Dear Show Host,

Consider interviewing the world’s leading speaker on the explosive evidence at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

My husband Richard Gage, AIA, Architect has been speaking publicly for more than 18 years about this important and timely subject.

Richard is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which now has over 3,600 architects & engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a new WTC investigation. He is the leading expert and presenter spearheading the 9/11 Truth Movement — having given more than 650 presentations in 24 countries & 118 American cities with an equal number of radio and TV interviews. Quite a few of the podcast hosts tell us that it was their best interview ever.

Richard is available to bring the explosive 9/11 WTC evidence to your audience in a 30, 60, or 90 minute interview — with the one-hour being his most requested length, which usually includes his dynamic rapid-paced multimedia slide presentation with screen sharing, if you have that availability on your platform.

Please let me know if you are interested in interviewing Richard on your show, and/or if you are aware of other potential interview hosts who may as well.

Thank you for considering!

Gail

Gail Gage, VP

RichardGage911

Gail@RichardGage911.org

(208)290-1956

IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS / PRESENTATIONS

(Note that Richard does not speak for AE911Truth these days, but continues as RichardGage911.org)

Fox TV Interview - 6 min:

C-SPAN - Washington Journal TV interview - 1 hour:

Patrick Bet-David Interview - 6min:

Presentation – G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo - 40 mins:

WTC Evidence Book “Beyond Misinformation” written by AE911Truth:

http://BeyondMisinformation.org

Documentary Narrated by Richard Gage, AIA – 58 Mins:

9/11: Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out

Mini-Documentary on Building 7 with Ed Asner – 15-mins:

Solving the Mystery of WTC 7

1-hour presentation by Richard Gage - 2007

9/11: Blueprint for Truth - The Architecture of Destruction

