It turns out that our WTC presentation tonight (and our 9/11-Gaza-Parallels tomorrow night) in Boise, ID, at the Old State Saloon will not only be broadcast LIVE around the country but also broadcast LIVE on our own 'X' channel @RichardGage_911 to 75K followers as well.

These multi-media presentations in Idaho will be professionally produced and recorded with three cameras and live-switching with the images & videos from the PowerPoint slides:

The 9/11 World Trade Center False Flag — The Explosive Evidence

Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 pm MOUNTAIN:

Take this powerful dive into the explosive evidence of the catastrophic destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers .

Learn more about the sudden, symmetrical, free-fall 7-second descent of 47-story WTC Building 7 , not hit by a plane but which collapsed in the exact manner of a classic controlled implosion — after numerous witnesses heard explosions — and which our government tried to explain by normal “office fires,” to which we have never lost a steel-framed fire-protected high-rise.

Learn also about the very explosive destruction of the Twin Towers in a geometry of fireworks with freely-flying 4-ton structural steel sections laterally ejected out of the towers at 80mph landing 600 feet in every direction and impaled in all the surrounding high-rises, and the 156 first responders and others who witnessed numerous explosions, often before the towers ever started their descent!

And don’t dare miss out on the forensic evidence of thermite and extreme temperatures not accountable in the official “collapse by office fires” narrative. We show you the witnesses and the 3000℉ molten metal “flowing like lava,” the billions of previously molten iron microspheres, and the red-gray chips of nano-thermite found in all the WTC dust samples — the analysis of which confirms thermitic incendiaries and high-energy explosives as the cause of the towers’ destruction.

Parallels: 9/11 & 10/7 — Gaza False Flag

Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 pm MOUNTAIN

Along with original research from Kevin Ryan, we have found several parallels to 9/11 in the 10/7 Hamas “invasion.” Did Israel use the same playbook performed on 9/11? Was this Israel’s second 9/11? What’s in that playbook?

A. They Create the Original PROBLEM

Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory

Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations

Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies

Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives

Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure

Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response

Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks

Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attacks

B. They Manage the Public REACTION

Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors

Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization

Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy

Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted

C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION

Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation

Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab

Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals

Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership

Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy

Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries

Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media

Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government

Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old

Join us on these deep dive — LIVE — on X, and at RichardGage911.org

