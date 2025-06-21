RichardGage911

RichardGage911

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
2d

Thanks for including the summary points, Richard; they are very helpful. I'm happy you were invited to participate in the discussion; it was a wise decision.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard Gage, AIA, Architect
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture