A couple of weeks ago, on 9/11 Free Fall, hosts Andy Steele and Craig McKee interviewed Richard Rotanz, a retired FDNY fire captain and First Deputy Commissioner of New York’s Office of Emergency Management, who entered World Trade Center Building 7 on the morning of September 11, 2001.

During the interview, Rotanz gave his account of the damage to Building 7 and challenged some of the assertions that AE911Truth makes in its body of evidence.

In this episode of The Focus, AE911Truth’s founder, Richard Gage, AIA, Architect joins the organization’s current chairman and structural engineer, Kamal Obeid, along with civil engineer John Schuler, to comment on the Rotanz interview. This is a very important and informative follow-up that supporters of 9/11 Truth and others will not want to miss!

From AI Summary

Interview with Richard Rotanz: We reviewed the original discussion with Richard Rotanz, a key figure from the NYC Office of Emergency Management, who had shared his personal experiences and insights during that very tough day for him on 9/11. We focused particularly on the structural impacts from WTC 1 on Building 7, along with his observations inside the building. Critique of NIST's Approach: I emphasized how the NIST report failed to adequately consider important evidence regarding Building 7's collapse. Rotanz was critical of NIST’s preparation and methodology, which lacked essential data such as floor plans and photographs. Description of Building Damage: Rotanz described significant internal damage, including blown-out elevator shafts and a gaping hole on the south side of the building — all, he believed, due to debris impact from the North Tower. I contested that the North Tower debris could not have caused the internal damage to the building and suggested that the building’s internal explosions, also directly experienced by Barry Jenning, were much more plausible. Questioning Water Availability: We discussed the issue of water availability for firefighting. Contrary to the official narrative of broken water mains, evidence was presented showing there was sufficient water pressure in Building 7, casting doubt on the NIST explanation for not fighting the fires. Barry Jennings' Testimony: Barry Jennings’ testimony was fundamental, citing early explosions inside Building 7 well before the North Tower's collapse. His account aligns with independent evidence indicating pre-planned demolition rather than structural failure due to fire. Foreknowledge of Collapse: I highlighted troubling instances of foreknowledge, including the BBC and CNN reporting the collapse of Building 7 — before it actually happened — and Chief Pete Hayden's engineer’s prediction of its collapse within five hours. Larry Silverstein's "Pull It" Comment: We discussed Silverstein's infamous statement about deciding to "pull" Building 7. This remark was widely interpreted as him ordering demolition. He backtracked on his statement, suggesting that what he really meant was to pull the firefighters out; however, no firefighters were ever in the building, according to NST and FEMA. Witness Accounts of Explosions: Multiple witness testimonies from that day, including first responders, described hearing explosions from the building immediately before it fell, further supporting the controlled demolition hypothesis over the fire-induced collapse theory. Call for a New Investigation: Despite his background and participation in the original emergency responses, or perhaps because of it, even Richard Rotanz supports the call for a thorough, new investigation to truly understand the collapse of Building 7.

Overall, the discussion underscored our commitment to pursuing truth and transparency, inviting scrutiny and collaboration from all perspectives to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the structural failures on 9/11. We thank AE911Truth for including us in the restructured FOCUS program!

