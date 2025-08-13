Clayton Morris is on a 9/11 Truth run! He’s interviewed 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers’ Captain Dan Hanley; Int’l Center for 9/11 Justice’s Ted Walter; Former Congressman Curt Weldon; Senator Ron Johnson, Firefighters Raul Angulo & Erik Lawyer, and now, RichardGage911 — all on the formerly taboo 9/11 truth subject.

We thank each of you who contributed to our successful fundraising campaign to hire a top PR consultant to get us out there. And it’s working!! We got on Jimmy Dore with 345K Rumble subscribers, garnered 44.6K views, and got 923 thumbs-up! Now, here on Redacted, which has 2.7M YouTube subscribers, we have already reached 160K views with 13K thumbs up and 3K very positive comments — all in one day! The truth of 9/11 is finally Turning the Tide!

And on Rumble, Redacted has 614K followers and the RG911 interview/presentation reached 51K viewers — in a day!

I told Clayton when he invited us to his platform that this is a graphically intense set of information and that his audience will want to see ALL of these hundreds of powerful images and videos.

Here’s how he introduced us on his platform:

“What really brought down the Twin Towers, the World Trade Center, on 9/11? Was it airplanes as they've led us to believe, or was it actually a controlled demolition? I think all evidence now points to the truth, that it was in fact a controlled demolition of the main Twin Towers and Building 7. No one perhaps knows more about this in the world than our next guest. You are really, I think, at the center of all of the evidence that's been compiled to prove that these were controlled demolitions. And yes, this material is extremely important for everybody to be aware of, so thank you for bringing it and having the courage, for so long, to bring this material out in pieces to your audience. And yeah, without the help of yourself and others, helping us put all of this information together over the years, it used to be a really taboo topic. It used to be, ‘oh, 9/11 Truther, you're a conspiracy theorist.’ And I think overwhelmingly, most Americans believe that something massively fishy happened on that day. They do not believe the official narrative. Can you share this with everyone, because what we're going to go through today is deep evidence? We're going to talk molten metal, we're going to talk specifics with these buildings. So buckle up! But before we get there, before I turn things over to Richard to walk us through all of this evidence, I might interject, but I'm going to be watching. So for the next 45 minutes, Richard is going to take us through a deep dive of exactly how this happened.”

And then, I went off, and he just took it all in!

What WTC 7 evidence did we share with the Redacted viewers?

And what Twin Towers Evidence did we share?

