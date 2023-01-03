Why have Gail and I chosen Kirk Elliott, PhD as our personal precious metals financial adviser?

Well... we like him, and he's very very good! Listen to the wisdom he has gives about precious metals in this deeply informative interview!

We have been increasingly concerned about the national and world economy – with engineered shortages, and dramatic rises in food and gas prices. We’ve also seen unprecedented spending sprees by our government - amounting to trillions of dollars in recent days—and years!

Also, we are in dramatically destabilizing times geopolitical. All out war with Russia is being pushed on us. Several of our friends and colleagues in the 9/11 Truth Movement (including now our dear friend Ann Vandersteel of the Zelenko Report, the host of our series of “9/11 Deep Dive” podcasts) have discovered Kirk Elliott, a unique precious metals expert who also knows the dark truth about 9/11 Truth. So we followed up on him!

Not only did we find that Kirk is one of the smartest precious metals experts out there, but in discussing our own personal financial security and strategy with him we found him to be warm, engaging, and quickly developed trust – and even a friendship. So he does indeed put people over profits!

Chances are, you know someone who knows Dr. Kirk! He has his hands in everything; he lives downtown in the shadow of skyscrapers with his wife JoLayne, their son, and their dog Ted, a spunky and loving CavaPoo. He has a passion for seeing the streets restored and homelessness eradicated. In his free time he is on the streets, loving on the broken, and when he is not doing that, he is shredding on his electric guitar.

We encourage you to get informed about precious metals today. This is the one investment that has outlived the manipulations and currencies of every Deep State—for centuries. Give Kirk a call at 720.605.3900. Tell him Richard & Gail sent you.

