Powerful Interview of RG911 by Mega-Podcaster Jake Shields Wraps up the Northwest/Southwest Big Mini-Tour
Las Vegas is good to RichardGage911 — again!
A climactic Las Vegas last-tour-stop completed our Big Mini-Tour. Feeling really good, we’re now driving back toward our woodsy Northern Idaho home in our black 2003 Jeep Liberty Renegade which is holding up like a champ. Speaking of champs, Jake Shields, the MMA Welter-Weight Champion, and controversial podcaster interviewed us yesterday in a top-quality 3-camera recorded podcast:
We put our heart into this one. His guests get an average of a million views across all of his platforms, but, he says, with ours he really wants to push hard on Rumble and also create dozens of “shorts” (2-minute clips) on Youtube, then in a week, upload it on X where he has nearly a million followers more than us! We're very fortunate to have had this opportunity — and yes, it was the best podcast I've ever done as well!
We did indeed get all of the basic WTC evidence out there though on Jake’s fancy wood podcasting table. And here’s my cheat sheet of info that we unloaded on him:
How do you get all this info inserted into a 90-minute podcast while Jake is continually asking questions in a free-association conversation with sidesteps into forbidden territory?! That was the challenge of the day. Let me know how we did and how to do it even better next time — on Joe Rogan!
Huge thanks for going all in on this with Jake. You know you're over the target when they try to erase you, and this kind of reach is exactly what the movement needs. The way you lay out the evidence is always solid... clear, sharp, and impossible to ignore. Looking forward to seeing this one with Jake and seeing it make waves... maybe even get some folks dancing in celebration (though hopefully not on a roof in New Jersey). Appreciate everything you and Gail do!
Thank you.