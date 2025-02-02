A climactic Las Vegas last-tour-stop completed our Big Mini-Tour. Feeling really good, we’re now driving back toward our woodsy Northern Idaho home in our black 2003 Jeep Liberty Renegade which is holding up like a champ. Speaking of champs, Jake Shields, the MMA Welter-Weight Champion, and controversial podcaster interviewed us yesterday in a top-quality 3-camera recorded podcast:

Jake Shields wants 9/11 Truth to become a household name. We gave him our best hour and a half of WTC evidence. He’ll cut in the images & videos into the free-flowing conversation and post it over the next week. Stay tuned!

We put our heart into this one. His guests get an average of a million views across all of his platforms, but, he says, with ours he really wants to push hard on Rumble and also create dozens of “shorts” (2-minute clips) on Youtube, then in a week, upload it on X where he has nearly a million followers more than us! We're very fortunate to have had this opportunity — and yes, it was the best podcast I've ever done as well!

Jake is soft-spoken, yet packs a punch — literally and figuratively. He’s down to earth — in fact, he dragged me down some rabbit holes that I will probably regret.

We did indeed get all of the basic WTC evidence out there though on Jake’s fancy wood podcasting table. And here’s my cheat sheet of info that we unloaded on him:

How do you get all this info inserted into a 90-minute podcast while Jake is continually asking questions in a free-association conversation with sidesteps into forbidden territory?! That was the challenge of the day. Let me know how we did and how to do it even better next time — on Joe Rogan!

Support the Upcoming RG911 Interviews!