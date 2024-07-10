Well… it was certainly worth it you guys!! You provided us the funds to establish this PAPA mission-specific project, and we believe that we nailed it for you! Your donations enabled us to secure a coveted slot in the Presentation Theater on the Expo Floor where, on the last day of the Expo, we had 30 minutes to present the critical details of the WTC 7 collapse as well as the competing reports on it from NIST versus the University of Alaska. (See the full video below!)

Retired firefighters Raul Angulo, Paul Kayley, Erik Lawyer prepare to speak about World Trade Center Building 7, along with myself, at the theater on the Expo floor.

Thanks to you, Protecting All Protectors Alliance was able to send to Orlando our retired firefighters — Raul Angulo, Erik Lawyer, Paul Kayley, and Tony Robbins — altogether more than a hundred years of firefighting experience in buildings! And boy did they produce for you!

We spent two days inviting these fire protection professionals to this special presentation about WTC 7 - and they showed up big time.

The big presentation exposed the severe flaws in the 2008 NIST report, citing that normal office fires, for the first time, brought down a steel-framed fire-protected structure. We contrasted that report with the University of Alaska report by Prof. Leroy Hulsey, Phd, who demonstrated during his 4-year study that fires could not have brought down the building. The only thing that could? “…the near simultaneous failure of all the columns in the building.”

We were told by our NFPA contact that the 30-minute PAPA WTC 7 presentation seemed to be the most well-attended presentation during the 3-day convention. Most of them went home with the free DVD documentary on WTC 7 - Calling Out Bravo 7 .

NFPA firefighting guidelines author/firefighter Captain Raul Angulo led the four speakers on the PAPA team in the 30-minute presentation, which you can watch here:

The booth itself was always busy hosting up to seven guests at a time from the attending fire protection professionals, at this 3-day NFPA convention of thousands in Orlando, FL. They got an earful of the Big Problem, asked great questions, and dealt well (for the most part) with their own cognitive dissonance. It’s never easy to handle this information the first time. It forces us to grapple with the reality that NIST is a captured US agency, and that the NFPA has been silent about an impossible collapse for 20 years. But we are on their team at these conventions, urging them to do the right thing and investigate the WTC 7 NIST Report.

I personally spoke with more than a hundred people at the event, inviting them to consider the problem, from top to bottom as illustrated on the banner behind me, “If this high-rise could have come down due to the few, small, scattered fires shown on the upper left, when none of these much larger, longer lasting, and hotter fires have never brought down a steel-framed fire-protected structure, then firefighting strategies should have changed radically. But they didn’t!”

We seek to improve the situation by educating the NFPA about the WTC 7 evidence, and also with the new NFPA Petition that calls upon the National Fire Protection Association to formally review the NIST Report on the collapse of WTC 7 on 9/11/01. (See “Petition” below.)

PAPA founder, Erik Lawyer, retired from the Seattle Fire Dept., spent 3 days trying to help NFPA convention attendees see the huge gap between the NIST report, proven to be fraudulent, and the University of Alaska Study report which concluded that fire could not have brought down this 47-story skyscraper.

“In fact,” we share with our visitors, “If this 47-story skyscraper did indeed come down in a progressive collapse due to normal office fires, as claimed by NIST, then that conclusion should have had vast implications for the NFPA over the last 20 years.” But no NFPA guidelines have been revised, and there has hardly been a mention of this catastrophic structural failure in the association’s books, standards, and guidelines.

Take a quick and quiet tour of the PAPA booth:

It would mean that the NFPA firefighting guidelines would have to be re-vamped because they send the firefighters routinely into skyscrapers to put out even much larger, hotter, and longer lasting fires in these buildings — without fear of them coming down on top of them, or on top of the public whom they often order to stay in place while they rush up the exit stairs to fight the fire.

That was our most simple message to the convention attendees. And most of them got it! We signed up almost 158 NFPA affiliates in the fire protection industry to learn more by email this year. That’s more than 600 altogether for the 3 years in a row of educational missions at the fire protection industry’s largest convention.

Our secondary message goes into greater detail as we refer them to the collapsing building on one of our three TV screens: “After witnesses hear explosions, the building falls at free-fall acceleration into its own footprint in under 7 seconds.” We unpack that for the attendees astute enough to ask questions.

The collapse of a Type-1 fire-resistive building is actually unprecedented — we’ve never in history lost a steel-framed fire-protected high-rise due to office fires.

This was of course of great concern to Captain Angulo, the author of “Engine Company Fireground Operations,” the book that guides firefighting strategies in buildings, including high-rises. PAPA speaker Raul Angulo is pictured above educating this NFPA official about the problem.

Meet Captain Angulo:

The reactions to our message varied across the board. Most were quite cordial. About half were deeply interested and signed onto our email list to get more information. Maybe 15% were uninterested, and less than 5% a little belligerent.

We gave away almost 50 Calling Out Bravo 7 DVD’s to the super-interested and to VIP’s. All signees will receive an invitation to watch the DVD online, learning much more about this key issue from the filmmaker, our special guest, Paul Kayley — retired UK Firefighter with 30 years in the British emergency services. Learn why Paul came all the way to the United States for this special opportunity to educate the US fire protection industry.

Meet Paul Kayley, Ret. UK Firefighter

I would also very much like you to meet PAPA’s Capt. Toni Robbins from the North Kansas City Fire Department, also now retired, who has been speaking non-stop with the NFPA attendees about:

Please also meet Gene Laratonda — one of the hardest working PAPA volunteers in the world:

And please meet Gail Gage, the very special woman who does everything behind the scenes to make things go right each year at our PAPA/NFPA events and throughout the year at RichardGage911.org:

We have also encouraged the NFPA attendees (and everyone else as well!) to sign the PAPA petition to the NFPA requesting a formal review of the 2008 NIST Report. This is something that everyone can and should get behind. At a minimum, the attendees will find themselves grappling with the evidence of controlled demolition in order to even get to the point of deciding whether to sign the petition or not.

Please Sign the NFPA Petition Now!

We have now secured 548 signatures. We expect that it will encourage the NFPA to take the issue seriously. After all, we did have the author of their book — Engine Company Fireground Operations (on how to fight fires in these buildings) — Capt. Raul Angulo, at the WTC 7 Evidence Booth. This book may now be, inadvertently, providing inaccurate, contradictory, and confusing messages to firefighters and causing potentially life-threatening issues for them and the public.

Here’s the text of the petition:

PETITION

Request For Formal Review:

We, the undersigned, care deeply about firefighter and public safety.

We respectfully request that the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) perform a formal review of the collapse of WTC 7.

The purpose of the NFPA review is to consider both the NIST Report and the UAF Report, and to determine the actual cause of the collapse so that the national fire codes and standards remain up-to-date, accurate and reliable, in the interests of firefighter and public safety.

Specifically;

If WTC 7 collapsed from "normal office fires" -

then the appropriate codes and standards, related to high-rise firefighting tactics, construction and fire safety systems, need to be reviewed and updated in order to reflect the new potential risk of sudden and complete collapse of Type-1 constructed buildings by office fires.

OR

If WTC 7 collapsed from something other than fires -

then , in order to clear up the confusion, we owe it to the public and the fire service, to dutifully declare that we have determined that fire was not the cause of the collapse, and reassert that the current national fire standards related to high-rise firefighting tactics, construction, and fire safety systems are accurate and trustworthy as written.

Sign the NFPA Petition Now!

Right across from our booth was one of the two main magazine publishers for the fire protection industry — and guess what? They asked us to write an article for their magazine — and noted that they reach more than 118,000 fire and safety professionals. The other main industry publication was also represented at the convention and asked us to write an article for them as well. Captain Angulo is taking the lead, having written more than a hundred articles in these magazines already.

All in all, it was a highly successful outcome for our hard-working on-the-floor PAPA dream team:

Richard & Gail Gage, Diana Castillo, Tony Robbins, Erik Lawyer, Paul Kayley, Raul & Jan Angulo, and Gene Laratonda

We had deep heart to heart recollection of our very important mission at the NFPA on the Boston911 Truth weekly broadcast last week. Listen to the firefighters share personally their experiences and insights gained from the event in this 90-minute video:

Following our second successful day on our NFPA mission, we just had to celebrate in style with the reunion of all these firefighters and their mission at the NFPA. We wanted to see if they could still put out a fire, so we put them to the task…

Volunteers: Gene Laratonda, Paul Kayley, Diana Castillo, Richard & Gail Gage, Erik Lawyer, Tony Robbins, Raul & Jan Angulo were all on hand for this big fire test.

Turns out that not one of them even so much as reached for a fire extinguisher while this was going on right under their noses:

It was of no help to have these four firefighters sitting around watching this fire. They just stared at it, even taking photos like tourists! No calls for firetrucks; not even a phone call to the local fire department. Ahh, the bliss of retirement. :)

We couldn’t possibly have made this huge impact at the National Fire Protection Association convention without all of your incredible financial support — especially Boston911Truth. Our retired firefighters volunteered for 3 days to man the booth and field questions from top-level fire engineers and chiefs. We especially send out huge hugs to our local boots-on-the-ground volunteers Justin Harvey, Chris Cerullo, and Susan Clarke!

And guess what?! We are already planning to come back for year #4 at the NFPA 2025… where? Back to Las Vegas! Support next year’s big break-through mission! With two major articles published, we will be in position to raise massive awareness. Please donate today to get us this head start for June 16-18 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas!

Support the 2025 NFPA Mission!