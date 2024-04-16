NOTICE: You can send in the 9/11 Truth Dream Team to the ‘Protecting All Protectors Alliance’ Evidence Booth (PAPA). Just $6,800 to raise in three short weeks - Deadline May 6, 2024!

Yup! The 9/11 Truth Movement is counting on YOU to bring the Building 7 evidence to Orlando! We at Protecting All Protectors Alliance (PAPA) are ready to educate 1,000 fire protection professionals! Help us TODAY! Thanks to several generous donors (Al, Sue, Gene, Sandra, Pulliam Ent., Afshin, Brent, David H., and John K.) we’ve already booked the 10’x10’ $4,150 evidence booth and we’ve secured the $1,000 classroom teaching slot for a presentation to 56 attendees!

Send PAPA to NFPA Orlando!

Our outreach efforts of the last two years in Boston and Las Vegas at the National Fire Protection Association convention (NFPA) was a HUGE success — thanks to Boston 911 Truth and YOU who funded the Building 7 evidence booth there. You also brought Seattle firefighters Erik Lawyer & Captain Raul Angulo, firefighter Dale Pierce, Brendan Murphy, FPE, as well as RichardGage911 to speak to 1,000 firefighters, NFPA officials, and fire protection engineers!

Watch former Seattle Fire Dept Captain Raul Angulo and Erik Lawyer along with myself tell you what kind of education opportunity we are setting up this year at the NFPA in Orlando — and how you can help:

We alerted the fire protection professionals to the HUGE problem that the WTC Building 7 NIST report presents for them: “If NIST is correct, and high-rises can now come down in 7 seconds due to normal office fires, then why are we still sending our firefighters up into high rises with much larger fires?! — and why are we keeping the tenants IN THE BUILDING?!”

The NIST results should have changed everything for High Rise Fire Operations, Safety and Construction. They didn’t. No structural codes were changed. We admonish them: “Let’s not gamble with the lives of our firefighters and the occupants of these buildings!”

Al Magaletta informs these Fire Officials at the Las Vegas NFPA Convention, that the NIST report on WTC 7 has created quite the dilemma for the NFPA - and for their firefighters!

300 officials, firefighters, and engineers signed up to learn more last year — and the year before. They then received an invitation to watch the latest WTC 7 film — Calling Out Bravo 7!

This year, thanks again to the ‘PHASE 1’ start-grants from Boston911 and friends — we are off to a great start for the Orlando ‘PHASE 2’ campaign which will send the Dream Team back to the NFPA in Orlando June 17-19. That means all YOU need to donate, collectively, is $6,900! But the deadline is in just three weeks guys!

This will provide for the Dream Team flights, and many other expenses. This is how we can serve the 9/11 Truth Movement best — by bringing the truth about high-rise fires to those in the dark about World Trade Center 7!

Gail Gage introduced the critical “Solomon Brothers” Building to these fire protection professionals in Las Vegas last year who didn’t know that a third tower fell on 9/11.

Today we’re asking each of you to pitch in $25, $100, or $500 toward the $6,800 campaign goal for this critical 9/11 Building 7 outreach project!

PAPA is dedicated to supporting our protectors, public, developing research, and investigation models that create the conditions for people to live and thrive together.

What are we going to do in Orlando exactly?! Watch and see:

We’re looking for another huge success at the NFPA convention this year — and we can’t do it without you.

SPECIAL GIFT:

For your $1,000 donation we will send you Paul Kayley’s fantastic “Calling Out Bravo 7” DVD autographed by our firefighting heroes, Raul Angulo and Erik Lawyer, along with myself:

This is the most comprehensive body of evidence appropriate for firefighters, etc. that has ever been assembled — and it is produced by firefighters!

Don’t miss out on this very special opportunity for those of you who can help at this level!

This Dream Team of 9/11 Truth experts is exactly what the National Fire Protection Association needs in order to wake up! This is our fire protection industry — asleep at the wheel. PLEASE DO YOUR PART TOO.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Your PAPA Dream Team,

Erik, Raul, Chris, Richard & Gail — with Al, Sue, Gene, Sandra,