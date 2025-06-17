After interviewing Captain Dan Hanley of 911Pilots.org, Pakistani journalist Dr. Hasan Zafar got the bug and decided that he’s going to blow the whole 9/11 False Flag open on his new 9/11 Whistleblowers podcast series. In addition to us, he’s now interviewed Barbara Honegger, Ray McGinnis, Kevin Barrett, and Karl Schwartz.

From Dr. Zafar’s YouTube channel “Federal Post” introduction:

An AI summary of the top 25 points in the interview reads as follows:

Introduction of Richard Gage: Richard Gage is an architect from the San Francisco Bay Area, a member of the American Institute of Architects, and the Founder of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, an organization with over 3,600 members demanding a new investigation into the World Trade Center collapses.

Initial Curiosity: Gage was spurred into researching 9/11 due to hearing David Ray Griffin on the radio discuss glaring issues with the World Trade Center's destruction.

WTC 7 Collapses: One of the biggest questions Gage raises is about WTC 7, a building that was not hit by a plane, yet collapsed in the same manner as controlled demolitions.

Eyewitness Accounts: Multiple eyewitnesses, including medical students and firefighters, reported hearing explosions and seeing flashes before the buildings collapsed.

FEMA and NIST Reports: FEMA and NIST's reports are criticized; Gage highlights instances of their findings being incomplete or inaccurate, particularly in the explanation of fires causing the collapses.

Evidence of Explosives: Gage presents evidence pointing to pre-placed explosives in WTC 7, such as molten steel and sulfur residues suggesting Thermite use, an incendiary material capable of producing extremely high temperatures.

Heat Analysis: It's argued that the fires could not have reached the temperatures needed to melt steel or cause the building's concrete to pulverize.

Controlled Demolition Features: Gage lists features typical of controlled demolitions observed in the collapses, such as symmetrical and free-fall speed collapses.

Lack of Resistance: The speed of the collapses suggests a removal of resistance within the building structure, indicating simultaneous failure of multiple columns, further pointing to a controlled demolition.

Nano-Thermite: Gage discusses findings of nano-thermite in the dust, a highly sophisticated material used in military applications, indicating involvement beyond simple fires.

Eyewitness' Ignored Accounts: Accounts of explosions from first responders and other witnesses were largely ignored or omitted from official reports by FEMA and NIST.

Documentary Evidence: Multiple documentaries and studies, including the University of Alaska's study, have been made to further investigate the alternative theories regarding the collapses.

WTC 7 and Peripheral Damage: Discussion includes a look at WTC 7's structural features and lack of significant hits or damage compelling enough to cause its collapse based on fires alone.

Unexplained Molten Metal: Evidence of molten metal was found in the debris, which thermite could account for, but simple office fires could not.

Lateral Ejections: Detailed observations of lateral ejections, sometimes reaching up to 80 miles an hour, are noted as clear signs of explosive power.

High-Level Material: Gage notes the use of extremely advanced materials, suggesting deep and high-level involvement, possibly within defense contract circles.

Insurance Profits: The financial gains by building owner Larry Silverstein through insurance claims create a suspect narrative around his potential motivations.

Collapse Comparisons: Comparisons to previous building collapses, like in earthquakes, show stark differences between those and the controlled demolition style seen on 9/11.

Post-Collapse Debris: Examination of debris fields shows key indicators of controlled demolitions, unevenly spread structural steel, and minimal large concrete pieces.

Blast Patterns: Analyzes the blast patterns and sees horizontal ejections, which are inconsistent with the gravitational collapse scenario.

Thermal Image Analysis: Many photographs showed thermal imagery revealing much higher temperature zones than what office fires would produce.

Explosions During Broadcast: Various media broadcasts during the collapse day picked up sounds and shockwaves, again pointing towards explosions and not fire-induced collapses.

Fireproofing Discussions: The structural integrity maintained by fireproofing and design of WTC buildings should not have failed if solely attacked by fire.

Alleged Government Concealment: The implication that there's a concerted effort to suppress this evidence or distract from it among official narratives and official inquiries.