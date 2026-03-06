Oops! Hold Off Ordering the Digital Media “Calling Out Bravo 7” — Bug-Fixes Needed in the RG911 Store!
Article Emailed Prematurely 🥴
I’m so sorry about this folks, but in the excitement of our new digital media format to replace our Calling Out Bravo 7 DVD, I sent out the prior email announcing it without fixing a few issues in our store. So please hold off on your order for another day. We’ll add a link to the store, and send you an updated email when fixed
Thank you so much for your patience and understanding!
Gail Gage