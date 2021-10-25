Are jet aircraft trails just condensation? Why are these trails lingering, spreading, and blocking the sun? Is the dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft-dispersed particles causing the dimming of sunlight? Is this a form of global warming mitigation? What is “Solar Radiation Management”?

No matter what you think you know about this subject I promise you that you will be surprised and shocked by what you will learn:

Our guest on RichardGage911:Unleashed is Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org.

Dane is the lead researcher and administrator for the website www.geoengineeringwatch.org, and is the executive producer for the groundbreaking climate engineering documentary, “The Dimming”. He has devoted the last 20 years of his life to constant research on the issue of covert global climate engineering operations and the effort to expose and halt them.

Dane discusses whether geoengineering operations are a reality or just speculation—theory, or conjecture. He investigates the up-close film footage taken at high altitude and inquires whether it reveals on/off aerosol dispersions from wing mounted nozzles on military tankers—and even retrofit commercial carrier aircraft which are leased by the DOD.

He shares with us the data from atmospheric samples collected from a NOAA flying lab (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and seeks to provide tangible proof of climate engineering with elements, listed in US patents, being dispersed.

Dane has a background in solar energy, was a former employee of Bechtel Power Corporation and was a licensed contractor in California and Arizona.

His personal residence was featured as a cover article in the worlds largest renewable energy magazine, "Home Power".

He actually owns his own wildlife preserve next to Lake Shasta in Northern California. Dane has appeared in numerous films and interviews in his effort to educate the public on the extremely dire environmental and health dangers we face from the ongoing global climate intervention operations.

