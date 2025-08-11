We’re getting out there! The Northern California 9/11 Truth Alliance will host their 21st Annual 9/11 Truth Film Festival at the Grand Lake Theatre, 3200 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA from 3pm to 10pm, Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The films include productions by architects, engineers, and firefighters challenging the veracity of the official reports.

Raul Angulo, Captain (Retired), author of the textbook Engine Company Fireground Operations, 4th Edition, a 38-year veteran of Seattle (WA) Fire Department Ladder Company 6, will be speaking about the major report Presidential Commission on 9/11 he co-wrote, in alliance the 9/11 Truth Movement and former congressman Curt Weldon, for a Trump Administration investigation of the destruction of WTC 1, 2, and 7.

Other speakers at the film festival include:

Bruce de Torres, author of GOD, SCHOOL, 9/11 AND JFK: The Lies That Are Killing Us and The Truth That Sets Us Free, Director of Communications for the American Small Business League, host of Reality with Bruce de Torres.

Amber Yang, media educator, restorative justice practitioner, bridge-builder in a time of social division, and director of WantToKnow.Info.

The films we will feature will include the latest episode of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom and Beyond Bravo 7, the sequel to the excellent Calling Out Bravo 7, produced by Firefighters for 9/11 Truth.

The Northern CA Alliance for 9/11 Truth is reaching out to fire stations and firefighters throughout the Bay Area, encouraging them to come, and offering free admission.

The suggested donation is $20, but no one is turned away for lack of funds. The Grand Lake Theatre can hold 575 patrons, and they have filled it in the past!

Their grassroots effort to reach out to the firefighters is greatly assisted by the cooperative efforts drawing together many in Washington, DC, this year:

“We are all truth seekers, working towards honest revelations and an end to the deceptions and manipulations that drive countries to war. Now is an opportune time for truthful, genuine conversations to break the spells of fear and censorship.”

More details about the film festival are posted at SF911Truth.org. Flyers and other outreach materials can be obtained through Carol Brouillet.

Ph: 415-895-1599

Email: cbrouillet@igc.org

Support 911C2C at More Film Festivals!