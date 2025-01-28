Gail and I are back on the road today — working our way south to reach our biggest audience yet — in Las Vegas. But first, we stop in the Boise, ID area on Tuesday night to speak to a live audience at the popular conservative Old State Saloon in Eagle, ID. Last week they had well-known and controversial journalist, Ian Carrol, address their aware and inquisitive audience, so they are not afraid of bringing in the tell-it-like-it-is speakers that might offend a few locals:

Owen Benjamin, our Idaho neighbor, was also a guest on the Jake Shields “Fight-Back” podcast.

We’ve been asked to provide the explosive evidence at the World Trade Center on 9/11:

Our host is proprietor Mark Fitzpatrick, who draws an average of 150 people to the Old State Saloon speaking events from southern Idaho — from the curious to the hard-core activists:

The Old State Saloon in Eagle, ID is a fixture of freedom for many, as well as an anathema for the indoctrinated.

Mark has asked us to speak the second night on a more recent false flag event — the Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza. We, with the great help of 9/11 researcher Kevin Ryan, have found several parallels to 9/11 in the 10/7 Hamas “invasion”:

Be sure to check out our presentation on this touchy subject if you can’t make it to Idaho tomorrow!

The Old State Saloon has seen other bold speakers fill its hall, such as Ian Carrol, now with one million followers on X, who spoke on several subjects there recently:

I mention him because not only is he also quite popular on X, but we expect to meet up with him in Las Vegas when we arrive on the Southwest part of the mini-tour after another 8-hour drive. We’re heading there for our big interview with his friend and equally popular controversial podcaster, Jake Shields of the Fight-Back podcast:

We’ll be diving in, once again, to the forensic evidence and eyewitness testimony in the destruction of all three World Trade Center skyscrapers on 9/11. We anticipate that Jake will also be probing with intriguing questions about foreign involvement in that particular false flag operation as well.

