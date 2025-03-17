After they experienced their first interview with RichardGage911 on the World Trade Center Skyscrapers, Ginni and Kelly Powers of Night Hawk Resurrected were chomping at the bit for more! “What else have you got?!”

Richard alerted them to the other major false flag event of our modern time — COVID — and they were all over it. We scheduled it. We did it deep like we’ve never done before (4 hours!) and will probably never do again. You can download and listen to both parts now:

But they weren’t done with us after 4 hours of RichardGage911, so we did 4 more hours! Here’s the latest false flag event, in depth — Gaza:

KSCO Santa Cruz signed on the air on September 21, 1947, so 77 years ago! Their roots go deep, and they have a very interesting history. Ginni and Kelly Powers host one of many shows the station features.

The Night Hawk Resurrected on KSCO Santa Cruz 1080 am & 104.1 FM or www.ksco.com.

Join us for deep thought into the unknown on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00 pm- 10:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.

The world we know is just the surface. Beneath it lie secrets, mysteries, and phenomena that science struggles to explain. That is exactly what gets us going on The Night Hawk Resurrected. We're talking about UFO sightings, government conspiracies, and unexplained occurrences that will blow your mind.

Are you ready to question everything you think you know? Don't miss The Night Hawk Resurrected, your biweekly dose of the controversial, the unknown, and the mysterious. Only on KSCO Santa Cruz.

