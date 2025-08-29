The lineup for Turning the Tide 2025 just got even more exciting!

We are honored to welcome to ‘Turning the Tide’ in Washington, DC:

Dr. Niels Harrit , the distinguished Danish chemist who co-authored the groundbreaking study on nanothermite at the World Trade Center

Elizabeth Murray , a former CIA officer, Veterans Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) member, and tireless advocate for peace and justice

Jason Bermas, renowned producer of Loose Change and Fabled Enemies, who, as a longtime 9/11 activist and leading voice in independent media, will be emceeing the event on Thursday, September 11th.

They join an already formidable roster that includes US Senator Ron Johnson, former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, former Congressman Curt Weldon, whistleblowers Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer and John Kiriakou, 9/11 family members, and some of the world’s foremost 9/11 researchers.



Space at the historic Friends Meeting of Washington is limited, so we encourage you to get your tickets now. To make the event accessible, we are now offering student tickets at half price — just $30 for all three days or $15 for a single day.

Can’t be there in person? The entire conference will be livestreamed free of charge by Clayton Morris of the REDACTED Podcast, reaching millions worldwide. Please donate today to make this happen.

Together, we are Turning the Tide for 9/11 Justice in 2025. So don’t miss this historic gathering.

Here’s the full line-up:

