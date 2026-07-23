RichardGage911

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
Jul 23

I wish I could go - I don’t fly.

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John CHilds's avatar
John CHilds
Jul 23

Richard, I have attempted to contact you via the website and Gail's email, but haven't heard, and the later bounced. We are hoping to host the streaming in a small group format open to the public. Will that work for you all? Copied:

Hello Gail,

We represent a small group of truth activists in our community and are considering streaming "Turning the Tide " at either a local community hub (old high school), a refurbished theater, or even a cafe. Likely this will be a combination of places. Will this work technically from your end?I assume all we need is an internet connection. And especially we might do the "Responders" film at the theater if it will be streamed by you.

What do you know about these things? And while I have you, could you briefly explain the status of AE9/11Truth.

Thank you very much, and thanks for your good work. John Childs

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