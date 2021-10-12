Are you on Facebook and are you a 9/11 Truth activist? Not if you don’t show it! The “I Am The Face of Truth” movement was created by our guest Mr. Claudio Marty in 2013 to show the world how many of us there really are out there! And now there are 16,000 - including ours!

Getting a “9/11 Awareness Banner” as your Facebook profile picture is the simplest most effective thing you can do to help spread 9/11 awareness online and world wide. So “Banner up!” at IAmTheFaceOfTruth.com We met the founder of this worldwide grass roots campaign on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Claudio showed us how easy it is to make a difference in the world. “Be the ad!” It works even while you’re sleeping - 24/7 365 days per year!

Claudio lost a family member in the 9/11 tragedy which launched his 10-year passion to help the family members. He is a sales and marketing expert from Brooklyn, NY and now lives in Florida.