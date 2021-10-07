Our very first guest on our new video podcast was none other than the consummate researcher Barbara Honegger!

Prepare to have your belief/memory/understanding about the 9/11-related Anthrax Attacks blown wide open in this explosive interview!

Barbara is an Investigative Researcher and Board Member for the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. She was a former Reagan White House and Dept. of Justice Official, and a 16-year DoD Senior Military Affairs Journalist.

Did You know:

Not just Vice President Cheney’s White House staff, but also President Bush and his entire White House and military entourage on-board Air Force One on the return flight to Washington on Sept. 11th were urgently put on the Anthrax antibiotic Cipro?

The entire official New York City emergency response to the WTC attacks was executed out of a command center on a pier that had been set up for an anthrax attack exercise scheduled to begin on Sept. 12th? a command center that had been set up in the same months leading up to the attacks that explosives were being pre-placed in WTC 7?

Don’t miss a second of this revelatory show that casts an entirely new light on the events leading up to and on 9/11.

