Muckrakers/TNT Interviews Richard & Gail Gage — 9/11 WTC Destruction & Gaza Parallels
Our Best 1-hour Interview Together!
Gail Gage begins this exciting no-slides-allowed 50-minute interview on TNT’s The Muckrakers with a description of the third World Trade Center Skyscraper to collapse on 9/11 — WTC Building 7. I then pick it up with forensic evidence and eyewitness testimony of the very explosive Twin Tower’s demolition.
Then TNT Host Andrew Eborn convinces me to delve into the dangerous waters of “The Astounding Parallels of Gaza and 9/11”.
What are the Parallels between 9/11 & Gaza? We found several:
(We owe a huge debt of gratitude to 9/11 Researcher Kevin Ryan for the initial research on the parallels of 9/11 & Gaza and presented at the IC911 seminar “Genocide & Empire.)
A. They Create the Original PROBLEM
Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory
Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations
Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies
Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives
Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure
Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response
Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks
Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attacks
B. They Manage the Public REACTION
Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors
Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization
Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy
Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted
C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION
Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation
Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab
Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals
Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership
Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy
Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries
Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media
Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government
Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old
