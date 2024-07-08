Gail Gage begins this exciting no-slides-allowed 50-minute interview on TNT’s The Muckrakers with a description of the third World Trade Center Skyscraper to collapse on 9/11 — WTC Building 7. I then pick it up with forensic evidence and eyewitness testimony of the very explosive Twin Tower’s demolition.

Then TNT Host Andrew Eborn convinces me to delve into the dangerous waters of “The Astounding Parallels of Gaza and 9/11”.

What are the Parallels between 9/11 & Gaza? We found several:

(We owe a huge debt of gratitude to 9/11 Researcher Kevin Ryan for the initial research on the parallels of 9/11 & Gaza and presented at the IC911 seminar “Genocide & Empire.)

A. They Create the Original PROBLEM

Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory

Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations

Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies

Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives

Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure

Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response

Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks

Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attacks Support the 9/11 Truth Movement!

B. They Manage the Public REACTION

Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors

Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization

Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy

Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted

C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION

Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation

Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab

Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals

Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership

Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy

Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries

Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media

Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government

Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old

