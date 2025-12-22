Richard and I are always so incredibly busy keeping up with the 9/11 Truth Movement and the world’s current craziness that we sometimes forget the people in our lives who matter the most to us. Family is for sure at the top of our list, and our friends who are like family to us as well. However, you are also family because we all share a deep respect for each other and for the 9/11 truth that we work so hard to help people understand.

So, during this Christmas season, and in that spirit of truth, we hope that each of you has an even more awakened New Year filled with an abundance of love, joy, and peace.

From our hearts and home to yours, we hope you have a most love-filled, joyful, and peaceful Christmas season!

In the spirit of gratefulness, and looking at all we have to be thankful for, we want to thank each one of our selfless and generous supporters… Because without your help, we wouldn’t be able to focus our time and attention on extending the reach of 9/11 truth to the extent that we have—with more interviews than ever in 2025, and thanks to our interviews with Bret Weinstein, Clayton Morris of Redacted, and Jimmy Dore, we have finally had a breakthrough into more quasi-mainstream podcasts!

There is a good deal of greatness coming up in 2026 for the 9/11 Truth Movement! Sen. Ron Johnson, who is Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has offered us in the 9/11 Truth Movement an unexpected yet amazing opportunity to author a PSI report on the irrefutable evidence of controlled demolition at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. This is the first time that 9/11 truth activists and organizations have come close to a real investigation into the catastrophic events of that day.

You can join our efforts by sharing our interviews in Podcasts and Speaking Engagements and articles with people around you. That deserve to know the truth about 911. Keep the greatness coming!

Again, our warmest, Christmas greetings to you personally—and our most sincere wishes for a happy, and successful New Year!

Sincerely,

Gail and Richard

