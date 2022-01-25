Join us on RichardGage911:UNLEASHED! with famed Italian Film Director (The New American Century, Cancer -The Forbidden Cures, Global Deceit, The Other Dallas, American Moon) as he walks us through the high points of his landmark documentary September 11: The New Pearl Harbor,

where all of the most important issues in the last 20 years of the 9/11 debate are presented in full detail. Massimo show both the positions of those who reject the official narrative, the 9/11 Truth Movement, and the positions of those who support it, called “the debunkers”:

What are the 12 parallels between Pearl Harbor and September 11th?

Where were the Air Force interceptors?!

What were the military air drills that confused the air traffic controllers on 9/11?

How did the military Chain of Command break down on 9/11?

How did grossly undertrained hi-jackers hit their targets?

What did the Airport security cameras reveal? or not?

Were the planes passenger jets or military drones?

Were the plane’s black boxes found?

Could the cell phone calls from the passengers be made at 30,000 feet altitude?

Is there evidence for a plane at the Pentagon

Did Flight 93 nose-dive in Shanksville or did something else crate the hole?

What did Larry Silverstein, the owner of the WTC know?

Who to believe about the WTC destruction - NIST? or the Architects & Engineers?

Was the WTC an explosion-based event or a natural collapse?

Can you name all of the laws of physics that were violated by NIST’s in their Final Report?

What caused the extreme temperatures and molten steel reported by federal agencies at the WTC?

How did 90,00 tons of concrete pulverize to a fine powder?

What happened to the people?

How did Building 7, not hit by a plane, collapse?

You get the point. This 3-DVD set, free to watch covers it all. And Massimo is here to bring you the inside story of it’s making!

