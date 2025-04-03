Major Firefighter Convention Offers Article on Weldon 9/11 Presidential Commission Project
AE911Truth breaks it down for you!
The good news in the 9/11 Truth Movement these days keeps piling up. This campaign for a new 9/11 Presidential Commission inspired by former Congressman and Fire Chief Curt Weldon keeps blossoming, petal by petal. Fire Protection Professionals all across the world get the WTC evidence, including red-gray chips of Nano-thermite, spoon fed by authors Raul Angulo & Paul Kayley this month in the International Fire and Safety Journal.
Craig Mckee from AE911Truth has the story.
Print version of piece on Building 7 will also be available
The 9/11 Truth Movement continues to make inroads with the firefighting community thanks to the efforts of firefighters like Raul Angulo and Paul Kayley.
The two have just published a new article in the April issue of the International Fire & Safety Journal under the headline “What history leaves in the rubble.” The piece focuses on the effort by former congressman Curt Weldon to get the Trump administration to establish a presidential commission to investigate the events of 9/11. The article also looks at the document produced by a coalition of 9/11 researchers (including representatives of AE911Truth) for Weldon to share with the White House.
Angulo, who has written extensively about firefighting, including one textbook, had a long piece about Building 7 published in the IFSJ in October of last year. It was through this article that Weldon became connected to the 9/11 Truth Movement. An updated version of this piece, with additional material contributed by Kayley (who made the documentary Calling Out Bravo-7), was published in March.
Print versions of both the latest Angulo/Kayley article and the March one are being given out to participants in the annual Fire Department Instructors Conference International (FDIC) being held April 7-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Building 7 piece was actually included in the North American edition of the IFSJ, called Fire & Safety Journal Americas.
And there is more to come.
Angulo and Kayley will do a follow-up to their Building 7 piece, probably in May, and another article is in the works that will feature a contribution from retired professor Leroy Hulsey of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
***
Craig McKee is a writer for Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth and the creator of the blogs Truth and Shadows and Thought Crimes and Misdemeanors. He also hosts the Truth and Shadows podcast on YouTube and Rumble.
Support the great work of the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.
