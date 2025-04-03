The good news in the 9/11 Truth Movement these days keeps piling up. This campaign for a new 9/11 Presidential Commission inspired by former Congressman and Fire Chief Curt Weldon keeps blossoming, petal by petal. Fire Protection Professionals all across the world get the WTC evidence, including red-gray chips of Nano-thermite, spoon fed by authors Raul Angulo & Paul Kayley this month in the International Fire and Safety Journal.

Craig Mckee from AE911Truth has the story.

Print version of piece on Building 7 will also be available

The 9/11 Truth Movement continues to make inroads with the firefighting community thanks to the efforts of firefighters like Raul Angulo and Paul Kayley.

The two have just published a new article in the April issue of the International Fire & Safety Journal under the headline “What history leaves in the rubble.” The piece focuses on the effort by former congressman Curt Weldon to get the Trump administration to establish a presidential commission to investigate the events of 9/11. The article also looks at the document produced by a coalition of 9/11 researchers (including representatives of AE911Truth) for Weldon to share with the White House.

Angulo, who has written extensively about firefighting, including one textbook, had a long piece about Building 7 published in the IFSJ in October of last year. It was through this article that Weldon became connected to the 9/11 Truth Movement. An updated version of this piece, with additional material contributed by Kayley (who made the documentary Calling Out Bravo-7), was published in March.

Print versions of both the latest Angulo/Kayley article and the March one are being given out to participants in the annual Fire Department Instructors Conference International (FDIC) being held April 7-12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Building 7 piece was actually included in the North American edition of the IFSJ, called Fire & Safety Journal Americas.

And there is more to come.

Angulo and Kayley will do a follow-up to their Building 7 piece, probably in May, and another article is in the works that will feature a contribution from retired professor Leroy Hulsey of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

***

Craig McKee is a writer for Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth and the creator of the blogs Truth and Shadows and Thought Crimes and Misdemeanors. He also hosts the Truth and Shadows podcast on YouTube and Rumble.

