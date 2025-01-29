LIVE Tonight on the NW/SW Big Mini-Tour: "Astounding Parallels — 9/11 & Gaza" (7:30 pm Mountain)
Huge Success Last Night in Boise Presenting to 7K LIVE viewers (13K now) "9/11 WTC - False Flag"
In case you just happened to miss the most effective audience presentation I have ever given in my life “Explosive Destruction of the 3 World Trade Center Towers” — recorded and streamed LIVE with 3 cameras and dynamic live-switching of the images/videos, you can still watch it:
The next presentation on our Northwest/Southwest Mini-Tour is TONIGHT at 7:30 pm Mountain!
Don’t miss it — and share the link:
This eager crowd at the famous conservative Old State Saloon in southern Idaho deeply appreciated the first of two presentations. Based on the lengthy Q&A session afterward and the focus of their questions, we anticipate a capacity audience tonight!
It’s all part of the Big Mini-Tour of the Northwest and Southwest:
Tomorrow we head back out on the road to drive 8 hours further south to Las Vegas for our big interview with MMA fighter/champion Jake Shields, who has amassed almost 1M followers on X!
Larry Silverstein had plans to rebuild the World Trade Center before 9/11. Plans are in place to rebuild Gaza. Plans were in place to rebuild Lahaina before the Lahaina fire. The building cycle seems to be build, destroy, rebuild. It’s an endless cycle and the bankers make money on the building and the destruction. It’s almost like the bankers have forgone the decency to warn people before they do a planned demolition.
God bless you sir for your extensive dedication & pursuit of the Truth✝️🙏