Demolition Access to the WTC and 9/11 Suspects

Who could have placed explosives in the World Trade Center towers? To answer that question, we should first consider who had access to the buildings, specifically the areas of the buildings that would be relevant to a demolition operation, and when that access was available to them.

Those who had access at the necessary times should be further considered in terms of their ability to obtain the necessary explosive technologies and expertise, their ability to be secretive, and the possibility that they could have benefited from the destruction of the WTC buildings or from the resulting War on Terror. The same questions can be asked about the 9/11 crimes overall, including the failure to defend the skies for instance.

In this hour, we discussed some answers to these questions that will help us move closer to understanding who committed the crimes of 9/11.

About Kevin Ryan

As Site Manager for the environmental testing division of Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Kevin Ryan began investigating the tragedy of September 11th, 2001. UL fired Kevin in 2004 for publicly asking questions about the company's fire resistance testing of the structural materials used to build the World Trade Center buildings as well as UL’s involvement in the WTC investigation being conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Since 2006, Ryan has been an editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and a founding member of several action groups. He also served as a board director at Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth and co-authored several books and numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles on the subject.

Ryan has given public presentations around the country and continues to do research into the crimes of 9/11 in order to help people come to a better understanding.

