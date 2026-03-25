RichardGage911

RichardGage911

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
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Many years ago, I saw you, Richard as an indefatigable engineer, explaining how the buildings fell down, there were others, of course, but you’re still going strong. It took you a while to say that all three buildings were brought down explosives, but that’s the truth and you being an engineer, you don’t lie about things like that so I give you a lot of credit for sticking with this. Now that the world sees the evils of the Talmudic Jews by the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza and the complete leveling of that city with bombs, the fact that they blew up the World Trade Center is conceptually easy to accept and hard to deny. We used to talk about cognitive dissonance, “how can this have happened?” Now the cognitive dissonance has flipped and it’s “how can it not be the Jews?”

You kept the engineering truth going through thick and thin, and that helped us get to this point. Thank you.

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Thom's avatar
Thom
4h

I remember the 9/11 Timeline was very helpful 😳 realizing how absurd the ‘official’ story was but shows how long I’ve been OUT of the loop ➰. Is it still in existence?

Dick Cheney, VPOTUS, being in the White House bunker when the devise (allegedly 737 ✈️) flew through the window 🪟 of the officer (Naval) conducting the exercise that day and blowing up 🔝 the Pentagon section (only portion being hardened) that housed the Army accountants (MOST causalities recorded there) trying to recover $3.2tril. (w/a t) waste, fraud and abuse mentioned by Sec. DoD, Donald’Rummy’ 🍹 Rumsfeld, to the AEI (American Enterprise Institute) on 10SEP2001. I can imagine Mellinials thinking 🤔 I’m making this up 🔝 and you wonder 💭 why they (the Pentagon) failed 😨 so many audits?

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