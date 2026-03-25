We’re finally getting this important news out! 9/11 Truth activists Sandra Laratonda (9/11 Warroom) and Ted Walter (International Center for 9/11 Justice) report on journalist Ian Carroll’s new 9/11 AI research tool. Try it out!

by Sandra Laratonda & Ted Walter

Nearly 25 years after 9/11 — the false flag attack that changed the course of history — the US and Israel are waging a brutal and apparently ill-fated war against Iran, the seventh and final country slated for regime change in the secret post-9/11 Pentagon memo famously revealed by General Wesley Clark in a 2007 interview with Amy Goodman.

It is tragic — and a failure of civil society that may be studied for generations to come — that the likely perpetrators of 9/11 made it this far before the world could fully come to its senses about that day and stop the now-25-year war rampage dead in its tracks. Every journalist who contributed directly or indirectly to our society’s inability to reckon with the truth about 9/11 much earlier bears some responsibility for where we find ourselves today.

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It is all the more frustrating that this particular regime change war is being waged just as 9/11 truth is finally starting to gain mass support. We’ve made remarkable progress over the past few years, but it is obviously coming too late to prevent the global “war of terror” that 9/11 was designed to enable. Yes, a worldwide 9/11 reckoning would benefit future generations immensely, but most of the damage that has been done cannot be undone. One journalist who appears intent on doing better than his predecessors and accelerating the path to mass 9/11 awareness is Ian Carroll.

Barely known just a few years ago, this young thirty-something researcher has managed to gain a large following on social media and earn himself appearances on the most popular podcasts of the day, including Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens.

His original deep dive into megacorporations that control the vast majority of brands quickly established Carroll as a serious investigator who relies solely on primary source information and incontrovertible data. His message has been consistent throughout: Never trust someone else’s research (not even his!); always conduct your own. Follow the evidence trail wherever it leads you, not where you would like it to go.

In early February, a week after the recent release of three million Epstein files, Carroll announced that he had created a new AI platform, thewebb.io, to which his team had uploaded the three million files and made them searchable without interference from the internet or outside algorithms. The idea was not only to have all the files available in one place but also to facilitate interacting with them by asking specific questions, which would allow the app to extract information from all relevant documents while providing sources and links.

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The Epstein files were meant to be only the beginning of the project, and, sure enough, a couple of weeks ago, he began hinting that he would be tackling 9/11 next — very exciting news for all of us who have been pushing for 9/11 truth and justice for the better part of two decades.

True to his word, he reached out to a handful of people in the 9/11 truth community to obtain the most critical 9/11 data. A small team consisting of RichardGage911 and members of the International Center for 9/11 Justice and the 9/11 War Room was more than happy to oblige. It’s been a monumental task for us, given that none of these files existed in one place. But we’ve managed to provide his team with 19,000 files so far — many of them from the “9/11 Datasets” assembled by researcher Justin Keogh — and we’ll be adding to them as we go along.

Then, last Friday, Carroll officially announced the launch of the 9/11 portion of his new platform in a podcast aptly titled “It’s time to talk about 9/11.” He referred to 9/11 as “the crux of the entire global world order, and the entire zeitgeist of American political thought and American mind control in our generation” (11:18). And he stated emphatically, “It is time that, as a nation, we all confronted the truth that has been staring us in the face for a very long time.”

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