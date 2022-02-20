World Alternative Media’s Josh Sigurdson has been reporting on 9/11 since before I started Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth. (I'm now independent with Gail). He has now been all around the world covering the Covid1984 issue.

We caught up with Josh at the Anarchapulco event after we presented "Dealing with the Truth about 9/11" here as a keynote speaker. Josh explains why he feels that "voluntaryists” is the real solution to the problems highlighted by Deep State and government corruption as evidenced by the truth about 9/11 and Covid.

Learn more about Voluntaryists

Visit: https://RichardGage911.org