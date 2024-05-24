Check Out the Red Pill Expo!

Seven years ago Richard was a speaker at the very first Red Pill Expo in Bozeman, MT where he presented his classic WTC 7 and Twin Towers evidence. G. Edward Griffin —the founder of the RPE — was so impressed that he invited Richard to present it again — and two years later he presented it for the RPE in Hartford, CT. Then Ed heard about the Amazing Parallels of 9/11 & Covid — and had to have Richard in his first Rapid City sojourn. After Rapid City, Ed invited us back once again the following year, taking those 9/11 parallels across the country to Indianapolis, IN. And now, here we are again getting ready to storm Rapid City, SD with more 9/11 parallels! Join us! We want to meet you! And we need your help at our famous 9/11 evidence booth!

Visit Mt. Rushmore — a 30-minute drive from the Red Pill Expo!

Richard has been asked to present his latest set of 9/11 Parallels (brought to us by the Deep State gift that keeps on giving). This time it's Gaza. Is it possible that, if we look deeper into the October 7th incursion by Hamas into Israel — deeper than just the initial fear-porn talking points of the mainstream media and government leaders in its wake — we might find a number of tags indicating that things are, once again, not what they seem?

Yes, and we owe a huge debt of gratitude to 9/11 Researcher Kevin Ryan for the initial research on The Parallels of 9/11 & Gaza and presented at the IC911 seminar “Genocide & Empire”.

We join a number of renowned speakers in the wider truth-telling movement. Just look at all those names and topics. How can you not be there?!

Register for the RPE

Let’s look deeper into the patterns and see what we can learn. It has been well-established that the “attacks” of 9/11 were “synthetic terror” — a false flag operation. What are the parallels between the events of 9/11 and the Hamas attacks along the Gaza border? Are there elements of the classic Hegelian Dialectic strategy — Problem/Reaction/Solution?

More powerful speakers — each one bringing their very important topic to the Red Pill Exp. The variety of subject matter is incredible! Mikki Willis alone is reason enough to be there!

How does the war trigger system work? What are the Parallels between 9/11 & Gaza? We found several and we'll be reviewing them with you at the redpill expo. Here's our outline:

A. They Create the Original PROBLEM

Part 1: Parallel — Previously Established and Geostrategic Goals — Coveting the Natural Resources of the Target Territory



Part 2: Parallel — A Rich History of Historic and Recent Provocations and False Flag Operations



Part 3: Parallel — Politically Useful Controlled Patsies



Part 4: Parallel — A Triggering Event — An Innovative Attack with Dubious Origins; A Manufactured Invasion from Foreign Operatives



Part 5: Parallel — A Catastrophic Intelligence Failure



Part 6: Parallel — A Military Stand-down — with an Obvious Uncharacteristic Delay in Response



Part 7: Parallel — Foreknowledge of the Attacks



Part 8: Parallel — Dancing Israelis — During the Attacks

Wake up the world to 9/11!



B. They Manage the Public REACTION

Part 9: Parallel — Propaganda with Outrageous Slogans from Government and Media to Manipulate Public Emotion; Crisis Actors



Part 10: Parallel — Atrocities Alleged to the Enemy with Ensuing Dehumanization



Part 11: Parallel — Denial of Alleged Atrocities by the Enemy



Part 12: Parallel — Opposition Media/Journalists Targeted

Visit RichardGage911



C. They Offer the Prescribed SOLUTION

Part 13: Parallel — Military Revenge Attack Prepared in Advance with No Investigation



Part 14: Parallel — Occupy Territory of the New Enemy — The Land Grab



Part 15: Parallel — Widening the Conflict to Achieve Original Broader Goals



Part 16: Parallel — Effect Regime Change of Enemy Leadership



Part 17: Parallel — Enact “Forever War” Policy



Part 18: Parallel — $$ Billions Flow to the Arms, Oil, Banking, and Media Industries



Part 19: Parallel — Extreme Public Censorship by Government, MSM, and Social Media



Part 20: Parallel — Draconian Policies and Surveillance Instituted by Government



Part 21: Parallel — Malevolent Roots More Than 250 Years Old

Now, don't anticipate that we will be able to cover all of these parallels in depth in the 40 minutes we have in Rapid City at the Red Pill Expo, but the good news is that we will lay the foundation for future articles and presentations, and you'll be able to see all the other speakers — either in person or online when you get your tickets today!

We’re looking for help at our evidence booth! Want to volunteer with a powerful message and a winning team? Email Gail, at Gail@RichardGage911.org and let us know if you can help share the evidence!

Finally, If you can’t come then surely you can make a donation to keep our work going strong! We, like all of the speakers at the Red Pill Expo, are volunteers. We do not get paid to speak — or to do interviews — or to man our evidence booth. And we still have many uncovered expenses. We rely upon your good will to keep the 9/11 evidence machine rolling. Please donate today:

Help Reach Humanity with 9/11 Truth!