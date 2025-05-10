Jimmy Dore posted today our LIVE interview with him from the other day! He encouraged us to share all the evidence we could in our limited time with him, and we did!

I was joined by structural engineer Kamal Obeid from Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth who addressed key issues including the impossibility of the free-fall collapse of World Trade Center Building 7.

Watch Now on Rumble:

We addressed as many key points as we possibly could in the 45 minutes that we had:

The importance of the truth-telling that WI Senator Ron Johnson and former Congressman Curt Weldon are all about right now. Jimmy played excerpts of the Senator’s WTC comments on The Benny Show including “molten metal…controlled demolition…Calling Out Bravo 7 documentary.” We are making sure that the Senator has the solid body of evidence that will back up his historic efforts to get a real 9/11 investigation. The more you help us, the more we can help the VIP’s who have the courage to speak out!

We addressed these questions among many others on Jimmy Dore:

Why didn’t the American Institute of Architects issue even one bulletin on the catastrophic unprecedented destruction of 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 — the third worst structural failure in history?

Why didn’t NIST (National Institute of Standards & Technology) include in their 2004 report on the Twin Towers the 156 first responders who saw, heard, and experienced explosions? And, many of them before the collapse of the towers?

Why did NIST persist with their theory that the top section crushed the building section below while maintaining a near free-fall acceleration (when the top section was in fact destroyed in the first 3 seconds) — as if 90% of the steel gave no resistance whatsoever?

What caused the hundreds of laterally-ejected freely-flying 4-ton structural steel sections, at 80mph, landing 600 feet in every direction impaling themselves in skyscrapers all around them?

What cause the complete pulverization of 110 acre-sized concrete floors — 90,000 tons of concrete in each tower, and dispersed it from river to river across Lower Manhattan?

What was crushing the lower section of each tower, if the above steel and concrete, which was 2/3 of their weight, was NOT even available to crush it?!

The above questions were just the beginning of the 7-dozen key points of forensic, video, and eyewitness testimony we laid on Jimmy. Please let us know how you think we did. There’s always room for improvement.

Learn More at RichardGage911

Rumble has been under a DDOS attack today, and was down half the day, so if you can’t get on their platform, then watch here on Vimeo:

We send out to YOU another huge thanks to those funding our new PR professional who has already obtained a number of interviews for us in addition to the big one. They keep stacking up!

WGSO.com Jeff Crouere on Ringside Politics / AmericasVoice.news — 5/1/25 & 5/2/25

Jake Smith of RealNewsTalk.com — May 2

Carrie Abbott of TheLegacyInstitute.com — May 5

Mike Dakak of the ITNShow.com — May 7

Jeff Rense / RenseRadio.com — 7pm Pacific, May 12

Blanquita Cullum of TheNationalSecurityHour / America Out Loud Network — 11am Pacific, May 12

Quite Frankly Podcast / QuiteFrankly.tv — 4pm Pacific / Monday May 19

We rely on YOUR support to continue reaching out to the millions every year who are getting the best 9/11 truth evidence available. Won’t you support us and keep the interviews coming?

Keep RichardGage911 On Air!